UFC Fight Night 175: Smith vs. Teixeira fight card, start time and where to watch

Tonight's event is headlined by a clash of light heavyweight contenders, as No.3 ranked Anthony Smith faces off against No.8 ranked Glover Teixeira.

In the co-main event, Ovince Saint Preux makes his heavyweight debut against Ben Rothwell. Also on the main card, Alexander Hernandez faces Drew Dober at lightweight, Ricky Simon meets Ray Borg at bantamweight and Karl Roberson battles Marvin Vettori in a catchweight bout.

In the preliminary card, longtime fan favorite Andrei Arlovski takes on Philipe Lins, and showstopper Michael Johnson meets Thiago Moises. Meanwhile, the likes of Sijara Eubanks, Sarah Moras, Gabriel Benitez, Brian Kelleher and Chase Sherman will also be in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 175:

When and where does UFC Fight Night 175 take place?

The event takes place without any audience on Wednesday (May 13) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Due to time difference the event will take place in India on Thursday (May 14).

What time does UFC Jacksonville start? (India time)

The preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET, 10.30 PM GMT (3.30 AM IST on Thursday, May 14), while the main card starts at 9 PM ET, 1 AM GMT (6.30 AM IST on Thurday, May 14).

How to watch UFC Fight Night 175 in India?

Watch UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira Live and Exclusive in India on 14th May 2020 from 06:30 am (IST) on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD channels.

The Scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night 175:

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

2. Heavyweight bout: Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux

3. Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober

4. Bantamweight bout: Ricky Simon vs. Ray Borg

5. Catchweight bout: Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Preliminary Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

2. Lightweight bout: Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

4. Lightweight bout: Gabriel Benitez vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer

5. Bantamweight bout: Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher

6. Heavyweight bout: Chase Sherman vs. Isaac Villanueva