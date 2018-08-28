English

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 hits Fight Pass

Beijing, August 28: UFC has announced that the highly anticipated rematch between heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou will headline UFC's first-ever event in Beijing, China.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2, which takes place on Saturday, November 24 at Cadillac Arena, is set to be shown live and exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

This event marks the second Fight Pass exclusive from mainland China, as a sell-out crowd of 15,128 fight fans filled the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai last November for UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum.

This will be the second time that Francis "The Predator" Ngannou and Curtis "Razor" Blaydes meet inside the world-famous Octagon, with their April 2016 fight ending with Ngannou, a native of Cameroon, winning via second round stoppage.

Ngannou went on to defeat former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and top ranked heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem in the first round, before challenging for the UFC heavyweight championship himself earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Blaydes has gone undefeated in his last six bouts, including scoring impressive wins over Overeem and dangerous former UFC heavyweight title challenger Mark Hunt.

An impressive victory in this rematch will put the winner within striking distance of the UFC heavyweight championship.

Also announced for the card:

Chinese heavyweight prospect Yaozhong Hu meets knockout artist Rashad Coulter.

In a women's flyweight showdown, well-rounded Yanan Wu faces Shana Dobson.

Source: Press Release

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 9:48 [IST]
