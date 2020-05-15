UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris fight card, date, start time and where to watch

After witnessing thrilling main events in the last two events, MMA fans will hope for a similar finish to this weekend's headliner as the Octagon will play host to a heavyweight showdown between No.9 ranked Walt Harris and No.8 ranked Alistair Overeem.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris' co-main event will see a strawweight matchup between division No.6 ranked Claudia Gadelha and the entertaining Angela Hill.

Also on the main card, middleweights Eryk Anders and Krzysztof Jotko collide, while a couple of featherweight bouts will see Dan Ige take on Edson Barboza and Song Yadong meet Marlon Vera.

In the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Kevin Holland, Mara Romero Borella, Cortney Casey, Darren Elkins among many others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris:

When and where does UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris take place?

The event takes place on Saturday (May 16) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (May 17).

What time does UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris start? (India time)

The preliminary card begins at 6 PM ET on Saturday, May 16 (3.30 AM IST on Sunday, May 17), while the main card starts at 9 PM ET on Saturday, May 16 (6.30 AM IST on Sunday, May 17).

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris in India?

Watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris Live and Exclusive in India on 17th May 2020 from 06:30 AM (IST) on SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 HD channels.

In the US, all bouts will be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

3. Featherweight bout: Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza

4. Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

5. Featherweight bout: Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza

2. Middleweight bout: Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

3. Featherweight bout: Mike Davis vs. Giga Chikadze

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella

5. Featherweight bout: Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

6. Heavyweight bout: Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don'Tale Mayes