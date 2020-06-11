UFC Flyweights headline first of three additional events at Apex

UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Eye vs. Calvillo will be the first of three events taking place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on June 13, 20 and 27 respectively; details of future cards will be announced at a later date. These events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.

One of the toughest competitors in all of women's MMA, Eye (15-7 1NC, fighting out of Cleveland, Ohio) intends to defend her spot at the top of the flyweight rankings and work her way back to another shot at the title.

Experiencing a career resurgence since moving to flyweight, Eye has netted impressive wins over Jessica-Rose Clark, Katlyn Chookagian and Viviane Araujo. She now looks to spoil the 125-pound debut of Calvillo in her first UFC main event.

A standout in the UFC women's strawweight division ever since her debut in 2017, Calvillo (8-1-1, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) aims to make a statement in her first fight at flyweight.

One of the top prospects in women's MMA, Calvillo established herself with notable victories over Cortney Casey, Joanne Calderwood and Pearl Gonzalez. She now looks to finally compete at her full potential and build a case for her first UFC title shot.

Also on the card, Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori look to settle their grudge match when the two middleweights finally meet in the Octagon.

A veteran of Dana White's Contender Series, Roberson (9-2, fighting out of Neptune, N.J.) looks to extend the longest winning streak of his UFC career with another signature finish.

A well-rounded prospect with a variety of finishes both on the feet and the ground, Roberson has earned stoppages over Ryan Spann, Darren Stewart and Roman Kopylov. He now aims to be the first person to ever finish Vettori and break into the middleweight top 15.

Long considered to be one of the dark horses of the middleweight division, Vettori (14-4-1, fighting out of Mezzocorona, Italy) looks to secure a signature win to catapult him into the rankings.

Arguably the top Italian prospect in the UFC, Vettori holds wins over Vitor Miranda, Cezar Ferreira and Andrew Sanchez. He now seeks to earn his third win in a row and work his way towards a rematch with champion Israel Adesanya.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Top featherweight prospects battle as Andre Fili (20-7, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) takes on Charles Jourdain (10-2, fighting out of Quebec, Canada).

• Merab Dvalishvili (10-4, fighting out of Long Island, N.Y.) and Ray Borg (13-5, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) meet in a clash of bantamweight grapplers.

• Bantamweight action sees Dana White's Contender Series veteran Jordan Espinosa (14-7, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) take on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Mark De La Rosa (11-4, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas).

• Hannah Cifers (10-5, fighting out of Kittrell, N.C.) sees a quick return to action when she meets Dana White's Contender Series veteran Mariya Agapova (8-1, fighting out of Pavlodar Province, Kazakhstan).

• Charles Rosa (12-4, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) and Kevin Aguilar (17-3, fighting out of Longview, Texas) look to get back into the win column at lightweight.

• In the women's bantamweight division, Julia Avila (7-1, fighting out of Oklahoma City, Okla.) welcomes Gina Mazany (5-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) back to the UFC.

• Tyson Nam (18-11-1, fighting out of Wahiawa, Hawaii) meets UFC newcomer Zarrukh Adashev (3-1, fighting out of Brooklyn, N.Y.) at flyweight.

• In a featherweight bout all but guaranteed to deliver action, Jordan Griffin (18-7, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) takes on Darrick Minner (24-11, fighting out of Nebraska City, Neb.).

• UFC newcomers Anthony Ivy (8-2, fighting out of San Antonio, Texas) and Christian Aguilera (13-6, fighting out of Brea, Calif.) look to make a statement at welterweight.

Broadcast information:

UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Eye vs. Calvillo will take place Saturday, June 13 UFC Apex in Las Vegas. All bouts will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes in English and Spanish, and be simulcast on ESPN+, beginning with the prelims at 6 p.m. ET and the main card at 9 p.m. ET.

Source: UFC Press Release