Former NFL defensive linesman Hardy disqualified in UFC main card debut

By Opta
Greg Hardy connected an illegal knee to get disqualified
Greg Hardy connected an illegal knee to get disqualified

Brooklyn, January 20: Former Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys defensive linesman Greg Hardy's main card UFC debut did not go as planned after he was disqualified.

Hardy (3-1) was disqualified for an illegal knee to Allen Crowder in the second round of Saturday's clash in New York.

Crowder was down on the ground on one knee when Hardy - who only made his mixed-martial arts debut seven months - connected at Barclays Center.

Referee Dan Miragliotta awarded Crowder (9-4) the win by disqualification at 2:28 of the second round.

Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo has shocked the world again as he retained his flyweight title with a stunning first-round knockout against T.J. Dillashaw.

Bantamweight champion Dillashaw (17-4) was attempting to become the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold multiple titles simultaneously (Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes), but Cejudo caught him with a shot and finished him off seconds later.

"I busted my butt my whole life and I was able to beat one of the greatest of all time," Cejudo told ESPN after the fight. "It's just surreal. It really is."

Cejudo (13-3) has now beaten two UFC legends back to back as he handed Demetrious Johnson just the third loss of his career to earn the flyweight title just months before.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2019

