English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC lightweight champion Khabib to make an announcement on his future soon

By Tom Webber
Khabib Nurmagomedov to make announcement soon
Khabib Nurmagomedov to make announcement soon

Moscow, June 17: UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov intends to make an announcement on his future soon.

Khabib saw a fight with Tony Ferguson scrapped for a fifth time in April, with travel restrictions stopping him from leaving Russia for UFC 249.

Justin Gaethje filled in for the Russian at the rescheduled event in May and pulled off a stunning victory against Ferguson to win the interim lightweight title.

UFC president Dana White previously expressed his desire for Gaethje and Khabib to meet in the Octagon in September and the undefeated MMA star said an update on his career is coming.

Alongside a photo with fellow Dagestani UFC fighters Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Khabib posted: "These two have been working all summer and will return at the beginning of autumn (September), we wish them luck.

"And about my own future, I will make an announcement soon."

View this post on Instagram

Эти двое хотят все лето пахать и вернуться в начале осени ( сентябрь ) пожелаем им удачи✊️☝️ А на счёт своего будущего я скоро сделаю заявление🤝

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

Khabib's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, was hospitalised in May and underwent heart surgery due to complications from a previous illness and contracting COVID-19.

According to Khabib's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, Abdulmanap's condition has improved but remains serious.

More KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 9:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue