UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman preview, fight card and schedule

The promotion's return to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, is set to be headlined by a spectacular light heavyweight bout, as undefeated No. 4 ranked contender Dominick Reyes welcomes former middleweight champion Chris Weidman to the 205-pound division.

Since his UFC debut, Reyes immediately turned heads with a Performance of the Night victory over Joachim Christensen.

And he continued his ascent up the light heavyweight rankings after securing impressive wins against Jared Cannonier, Ovince Saint Preux and former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. Now, Reyes aims to add a former UFC champion to his resume and stake his claim for a title shot.

Weidman, on the other hand, shocked the MMA world in 2013 by dethroning long-reigning middleweight champion Anderson Silva via knockout.

The former champion, then went on to deliver spectacular title defenses against Silva, Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and NCAA Division I wrestler now sets his sights on taking over the light heavyweight class by stopping one of the division's biggest rising stars.

In the co-main event of the night, Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez will have featherweight rematch after their bout last month in Mexico City ended in no contest thanks to the latter's accidental eye poke on Lil Heathen.

Plus, former NFL star Greg Hardy, who looks to extend his two game unbeaten streak when he takes on promotional newcomer Ben Sosoli in a heavyweight bout.

Also on the main card feature, a lightweight bout between Joe Lauzon and Jonathan Pearce, a women's flyweight fight between Maycee Barber and Gillian Robertson, and finally a middleweight scrap between Deron Winn and Darren Stewart.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Charles Rosa, Manny Bermudez, Molly McCann, Kyle Bochniak, Court McGee, Kevin Holland, Daniel Spitz and more in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC on ESPN:

When and where is UFC on ESPN 6 taking place?

The event is set to take place on Friday (October 18) at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Saturday (October 19) in India.

What time does UFC Boston start? (India time)

The preliminary card starts at 6 PM Local Time on October 18 (3.30 AM IST on October 19). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 9 PM Local Time on October 18 (6.30 AM IST on Octoebr 19).

Where to watch UFC on ESPN 6 in India?

The main card will be streamed live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD in India, while the preliminary card only be streamed in India using UFC Fight Pass.

Scheduled fight card for UFC Boston

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman

2. Featherweight bout: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

3. Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli

4. Lightweight bout: Joe Lauzon vs. Jonathan Pearce

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson

6. Middleweight bout: Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Charles Rosa vs. Manny Bermudez

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita

3. Featherweight bout: Kyle Bochniak vs. Sean Woodson

4. Bantamweight bout: Randy Costa vs. Boston Salmon

5. Welterweight bout: Court McGee vs. Sean Brady

6. Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Kevin Holland

7. Heavyweight bout: Daniel Spitz vs. Tanner Boser