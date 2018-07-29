UFC on Fox 30 results: Poirier and Aldo earn stoppage wins in Calgary

In 2017, Poirier vs Alvarez ended in a no-contest because of an illegal knee by Alvarez. But Poirier made sure there was not a lot of controversy this time with a TKO of Alvarez at 4:05 in the second round of UFC Calgary's main event at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Alvarez was stopped from a dominant top position against Poirier as the former lightweight champion was warned for illegal elbows. This allowed Poirier to take advantage in a big way and deliver the knockout.

The Diamond landed a big knee to the body of Alvarez and followed it up with a combination of strikes that brought the end to the bout.

All questions answered. @DustinPoirier, you are one bad dude! pic.twitter.com/NcCeodInjA — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 29, 2018

With that win, Poirier extends his unbeaten run to five and puts him in prime position to fight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov next. Meanwhile, Alvarez has one loss, one win and one no-contest in his last three fights with his contract in the UFC also up in the air.

In the co-main event, Aldo was hurt early, but recovered and stopped Stephens thanks to a wicked punch to the body in his first non-title fight since 2009.

The former featherweight champion Aldo landed a right to the body, then a left that had Stephens doubled over and quickly on the canvas. From there, Aldo poured it on to get the finish at the 4:19 mark of the first round.

Also on the main card, Alexander Hernandez had to work hard in a lightweight bout against Olivier Aubin-Mercier and came out with a decision victory by earning a pair of 29-28 and a 30-27.

Meanwhile, former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk outstruck Tecia Torres and took a unanimous decision with scores of 30-27 across the board.

Earlier in the preliminary card, there were wins for Jordan Mein, Hakeem Dawodu, Islam Makhachev, Ion Cutelaba, John Makdessi, Katlyn Chookagian, Dustin Ortiz, Nina Ansaroff and Devin Powell.

Check out the final results of UFC Calgary:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier defeated Eddie Alvarez by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 4:19

2. Featherweight bout: Jose Aldo defeated Jeremy Stephens by TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 4:19

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Joanna Jedrzejczyk defeated Tecia Torres by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez defeated Olivier Aubin-Mercier by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary card

1. Welterweight bout: Jordan Mein defeated Alex Morono by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Featherweight bout: Hakeem Dawodu defeated Austin Arnett by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev defeated Kajan Johnson by submission (armbar) - Round 1, 4:43

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Ion Cutelaba defeated Gadzhimurad Antigulov by TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 4:25

5. Lightweight bout: John Makdessi defeated Ross Pearson by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-28)

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian defeated Alexis Davis by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

7. Flyweight bout: Dustin Ortiz defeated Matheus Nicolau by knockout (head kick, punches) - Round 1, 3:49

8. Women's Strawweight bout: Nina Ansaroff defeated Randa Markos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

9. Lightweight bout: Devin Powell defeated Alvaro Herrera by knockout (strikes) - Round 1, 1:52