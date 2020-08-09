UFC on Vegas 6 results: Lewis earns record-making KO over Oleinik

In the first round of the main event, it was truly striker versus grappler when Lewis threw his heavy hands when he engaged, and Oleinik grappled for chokes and locks when the fighting hit the floor.

But when the bell rang for the second round, Lewis came out with a huge right punch that toppled Oleinik, and after more punches, the referee stopped the bout.

With that victory, #4 ranked Lewis picked uo his third successive win and most importantly earned the record for the most knockouts in the UFC heavyweight division with 11. Oleinik, on the other hand, was handed his thrid loss in his last five bouts.

In the co-main event, Chris Weidman's elite wrestling earns win over Omari Akhmedov. Although Akhmedov's heavy punches were many and dangerous, Weidman was in control for most of the fight, especially at the end of the final round, when he used his ground and pound and threatened submissions.

In the end, Weidman earned the unanimous decision which launches him back into another title run. The result also meant that Weidman snapped a two-fight losing streak, while it ended Akhmedov's six-match unbeaten run.

Earlier, Beneil Dariush won his fifth straight fight in a row with a spinning back fist knockout of Scott Holtzman in the opening bout of the main card.

Dariush is known as a high-level Brazilian jiu jitsu fighter, but he showed off his striking in this match, and with five straight wins, he makes all of the contenders in the lightweight division take notice.

Later on the main card, the lone women's match of the event was a bantamweight style versus style match between Yana Kunitskaya and Julija Stoliarenko.

Kunitskaya overwhelmed with her striking, but when Stoliarenko was able to work on the ground, she nearly got an armbar submission. Kunitskaya continued to dominate with her punches and clinch against the cage which gave her the unanimous decision victory.

Darren Stewart and Maki Pitolo engaged each other with some exciting back and forth striking. However, Stewart surprised when he defended a takedown by locking on a guillotine that made Pitolo tap in the very first round. It was Stewart's first win by submission in 18 fights.

Meanwhlie, in the preliminary card, there were decision wins for Tim Means, Nasrat Haqparast, Youssef Zalal and Irwin Rivera, while Andrew Sanchez, Kevin Holland and Gavin Tucker earned stoppage wins.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik Final Results:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis defeated Aleksei Oleinik via via TKO at 0:21 of round 2

2. Middleweight bout: Chris Weidman defeated Omari Akhmedov via unanimous decision

3. Middleweight bout: Darren Stewart defeated Maki Pitolo via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:41 of round 1

4. Women's Bantamweight bout: Yana Kunitskaya defeated Julija Stoliarenko via unanimous decision

5. Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush defeated Scott Holtzman via TKO at 4:38 of round 1

Preliminary card

1. Welterweight bout: Tim Means defeated Laureano Staropoli via unanimous decision

2. Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast defeated Alexander Munoz via unanimous decision

3. Middleweight bout: Andrew Sanchez defeated Wellington Turman via KO at 4:14 of round 1

4. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland defeated Joaquin Buckley via TKO at 0:32 of round 3

5. Featherweight bout: Gavin Tucker defeated Justin Jaynes via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:43 of round 3

6. Featherweight bout: Youssef Zalal defeated Peter Barrett via unanimous decision

7. Bantamweight bout: Irwin Rivera defeated Ali AlQaisi via split decision