UFC president White promises 'incredible things' after signing seven-year extension

By Opta
UFC president Dana White
UFC president Dana White

Las Vegas, MArch 19: Dana White has confirmed he has signed a seven-deal deal to stay on as Ultimate Fighting Championship president.

The announcement comes off the back of Monday’s news that, starting next month with UFC 236, all pay-per-view events will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ for the next seven years.

UFC and ESPN also prolonged their distribution agreement to 2025, which will be within White's newly extended arrangement.

The 49-year-old also said that Ari Emanuel, the CEO of UFC's parent company Endeavour, has inked a similar contract and revealed that they cannot wait to get to work.

"Between us and ESPN, there's never been a better time to be a fan," White said.

"With ESPN, we had a five-year deal with them. Now we have a seven-year deal, and Ari Emanuel and I signed a seven-year deal, too.

"We're here for seven years, ESPN is here for seven years, and the incredible things we're going to work on – I can't tell you how excited I am for this stuff.

"I do what I do over here, I have the vision where the sport's going to go. Ari can get anyone on the phone and can raise money like this."

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 8:25 [IST]
