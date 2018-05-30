UFC returns to Calgary with Eddie Alvarerz vs Dustin Poirer 2

UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 takes place on July 28 at Scotiabank Saddledome and will air live on FOX. The event will broadcast live in India on Sony ESPN.

Alvarez and Poirier originally met one year ago, in an exciting bout that ended in a no contest. They now get to pick up where they left off in front of a packed house in Calgary.

An MMA veteran for almost 15 years, Alvarez's most recent outing saw him become the first fighter to finish Justin Gaethje this past December. Not only did the bout win Fight of the Night honors at UFC 218, it also took the No.2 spot on UFC.com's Top 10 fights of 2017 list.

Over the course of his career, he's earned victories over Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez and Tatsuya Kawajiri. In 2016, he knocked out Rafael Dos Anjos to capture the UFC lightweight championship. Alvarez now looks for another show-stealing performance to stake his claim for a title shot.

A former featherweight mainstay, Poirier has been on a tear since moving back to lightweight in 2015. During his run in the UFC's stacked 155-pound division, he's taken home five fight night bonuses. He's netted sensational wins against Antony Pettis, Jim Miller, Bobby Green, Yancy Medeiros and Joseph Duffy and in his last appearance, he delivered an incredible TKO victory over Justin Gaethje in a Fight of the Year contender last month. Poirier now plans to settle the score with Alvarez and earn his first shot at UFC championship gold.

The co-main event will feature a pair of featherweight KO artists.

The most dominant 145-pound titleholder in the promotion's history, Aldo looks to get back on track following losses to current champ Max Holloway. During his legendary 10-year win streak, he beat the best the featherweight division had to offer. Among his victims are former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar, Chad Mendes and Hall of Famer Urijah Faber. The all-time great is now gunning to reclaim momentum against one of the division's heaviest hitters.

A 13-year MMA veteran, Stephens has been on a tear in the featherweight division. Currently riding a three-fight win streak - with each bout netting him a fight night bonus - he plans to use Aldo as a stepping-stone to a title shot. Known for his powerful hands, Stephens has delivered exciting knockouts against Josh Emmett, Dooho Choi, Dennis Bermudez and Rony Jason. A win over the Brazilian legend would thrust Stephens straight into the title mix.

Additional bouts on the card include:

1. Former women's strawweight champion and No.1-ranked contender Joanna Jedrzejczyk throws down with No.5 Tecia Torres.

2. No.4-ranked women's flyweight contender Alexis Davis looks to stake her claim for a title shot against No.8 Katlyn Chookagian.

3. In a clash of surging lightweights, No.13-ranked contender Alexander Hernandez squares off with No.15 Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

4. Strawweight contenders collide when No.12-ranked Randa Markos takes on No.13 Nina Ansaroff.

5. No.10-ranked flyweight contender Dustin Ortiz battles No.12 Matheus Nicolau.

6. In a battle of talented strikers, John Makdessi locks horns with Ross Pearson.

7. Kajan Johnson goes for his fifth straight win against rising prospect Islam Makhachev.

8. Alberta native Jordan Mein looks to blow the roof off the Saddledome when he meets Alex Morono.

9. Hometown favorite Hakeem Dawodu aims for his first UFC victory when he faces Austin Arnett.

10. In light heavyweight action, Gadzhimurad Antigulov takes on Ion Cutelaba.

Source: UFC Press Release