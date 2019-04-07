UFC returns to Chicago with two premier title fights

Men's flyweight champion and No. 5-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world Henry Cejudo moves up in weight to attempt to become only the fourth athlete in history to hold two UFC titles simultaneously when he faces No. 1-ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes for the vacant 135-pound championship.

Also, women's flyweight champion and No. 15-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her title for the first time against No. 1-ranked contender Jessica Eye.

UFC 238: CEJUDO vs. MORAES takes place Saturday, June 8 at United Center and will be live nationally on Pay-Per-View exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

ESPN+ is the exclusive provider of all UFC Pay-Per-View events to fans in the United States as part of an agreement announced last month and continuing through 2025.

Fans will be able to purchase UFC 238: CEJUDO vs. MORAES online at ESPNPlus.com/PPV and then will be able to watch it via the web or on the ESPN App on any connected device.

ESPN+ is available as an integrated part of the ESPN app on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, X Box One and more.

Preliminary fights will air nationally in English and Spanish on ESPN and ESPN Deportes television networks starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the early prelims simulcast on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT.

Cejudo (14-2, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) looks to join an exclusive club home to Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes as the only athletes to hold two UFC championships simultaneously.

A former Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, Cejudo successfully made the jump to MMA six years ago and has already defeated some of the biggest names in the sport, including former UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw. Now, Cejudo looks to prove that he is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world by moving up in weight and becoming the only person to finish Moraes in the UFC.

Competing in the first UFC title fight of his career, Moraes (22-5-1, fighting out of Tom's River, N.J. by way of Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) aims to prove that he is the true king of the bantamweight division.

Known for his spectacular finishing ability, Moraes earned his title shot with three impressive first-round stoppages in a row over fellow top-contenders Aljamain Sterling, Jimmie Rivera and Raphael Assuncao. Moraes now hopes to net his fourth consecutive post-fight bonus and join the pound-for-pound ranks by taking out Cejudo with another impressive performance.

Shevchenko (16-3, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) won the vacant UFC flyweight championship in December with a dominant victory over long-time rival and former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Throughout her career, Shevchenko has established herself as one of the most dangerous competitors in all of women's MMA, having defeated former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and top contender Julianna Pena. She now looks to continue her undefeated flyweight reign by being the first person to stop Jessica Eye in her UFC career.

Gunning to capitalize on the momentum of her current winning streak, Eye (14-6, fighting out of Cleveland, Ohio) competes for the first UFC championship of her career.

Undefeated since moving to flyweight last year, Eye has impressed with victories over Kalindra Faria, Jessica-Rose Clark and top-ranked contender Katlyn Chookagian. Now, Eye intends to shock the world by becoming the first flyweight to defeat Shevchenko and stake her claim as one of the best mixed martial artists in the world.

Additional bouts on the card include:

In a battle of top-ranked women's strawweight contenders, No. 3-ranked Tatiana Suarez (7-0, fighting out of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) aims to stay undefeated by taking out No. 3-ranked Nina Ansaroff (10-5, fighting out of Weston, Fla.)

No. 12-ranked Felice Herrig (14-8, fighting out of Crystal Lake, Ill.) looks to defend her spot in the rankings by being the first person to defeat Yan Xiaonan (9-1, fighting out of Beijing, China) in the UFC.

Heavyweight brawlers battle to break into the top 10 as No. 11-ranked Tai Tuivasa (10-1, fighting out of Western Sydney, New South Wales, Australia) meets No. 14-ranked Blagoy Ivanov (17-2, fighting out of Sofia, Bulgaria)

No. 3-ranked Katlyn Chookagian (11-2, fighting out of Kenilworth, N.J.) hopes to reinsert herself into the women's flyweight title picture by taking out fan-favorite No. 6-ranked Joanne Calderwood (13-3, fighting out of Glasgow, Scotland)

Chicago's own No. 11-ranked featherweight Ricardo Lamas (19-7, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) intends to defend his home soil with an impressive performance against No. 15-ranked Calvin Kattar (19-3, fighting out of Methuen, Mass.)

