UFC Shangai: Michael Bisping steps in for Anderson Silva

Bengaluru, November 12: Former Middleweight champion Michael Bisping steps in to replace Anderson Silva in UFC Shangai main event to face Kelvin Gastelum on November 25.

Silva was notified of a potential violation of the UFC's anti-doping policy and was eventually pulled from the UFC Fight Night 122 headliner which left Gastelum without an opponent until Bisping stepped in to fill the void.

The Englishman is fresh off his title loss to Georges St-Pierre earlier this month. Bisping suffered a stoppage loss to GSP, who returned after four years away from the octagon.

As per Silva, although it's his first potential violation under the USADA program, "The Spider" is potentially a repeat offender after he failed a drug test around the time of his UFC 183 fight with Nick Diaz in January 2015.

In 2015, Silva was handed a one-year suspension along with a $380,000 fine from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his failure, which he claimed was the result of a tainted sexual enhancer.

The latest UFC Fight Night 122 card now looks like this:

Michael Bisping Vs Kelvin Gastelum

Li Jingliang Vs Zak Ottow

Alex Caceres Vs Wang Guan

Alex Garcia Vs Muslim Salikhov

Zabit Magomedsharipov Vs Sheymon Moraes

Bobby Nash Vs Kenan Song

Kailin Curran Vs Yan Xiaonan

Bharat Khandare Vs Pingyuan Liu

Shamil Abdurakhimov Vs Chase Sherman

Gina Mazany Vs Yanan Wu

Wuliji Buren Vs Rolando Dy

Cyril Asker Vs James Mulheron