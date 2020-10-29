UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

|
Venue, date, start time and telecast information
When and where is UFC Vegas 12 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (October 31) at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference in India, the event takes place in the early hours of Sunday (November 1).
What time does UFC Vegas 12 start?
The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, October 31) | 1.30 AM IST (Sunday, November 1). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, October 31) | 4.30 AM IST (Sunday, November 1).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 12?
The main card will be shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Main Event: Hall vs. Silva talking points
Uriah Hall intends to claim the biggest victory of his career when he takes on personal idol and former UFC middleweight champion Silva.
• No. 10 ranked UFC middleweight contender
• 12 wins by KO, one via submission
• Runner-up on The Ultimate Fighter season 17
• KO win over Adam Cella remains among the most spectacular in TUF history
• Holds stoppage wins over Gegard Mousasi, Chris Leben and Bevon Lewis
Anderson Silva seeks to deliver a vintage performance in what could be the final bout of his career.
• Former UFC middleweight champion
• Longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days
• 22 wins by KO, four via submission
• Record holder for longest UFC win streak at 16 (2006 - 2012)
• Holds legendary victories over Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin and Dan Henderson
|
Co-main Event: Fili vs. Mitchell talking points
Bryce Mitchell looks to stay undefeated in the UFC and move towards the top 10 rankings with another dominant showing.
• No. 15 ranked UFC featherweight contender
• Nine wins by submission
• Secured the second twister submission in UFC history against Matt Sayles
• Eight first-round finishes
• Holds wins over Charles Rosa, Matt Sayles and Bobby Moffett
Andre Fili plans to become the first person in the UFC to defeat Mitchell and make a statement to the rest of the division.
• UFC featherweight
• Nine wins by KO, three via submission
• Seven first-round finishes
• Holds wins over Sheymon Moraes, Artem Lobov and Gabriel Benitez
|
UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva Fight Card
Main Card
1. Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva
2. Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs. Bryce Mitchell
3. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Charlie Ontiveros
4. Heavyweight bout: Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy
5. Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises
Preliminary card
1. Lightweight bout: Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez
2. Bantamweight bout: Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez
3. Middleweight bout: Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman
4. Welterweight bout: Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt
5. Light Heavyweight bout: Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet
6. Women's Flyweight bout: Cortney Casey vs. Priscila Cachoeira
7. Bantamweight bout: Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad