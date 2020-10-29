UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, October 29: After a series of events on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to their base for Halloween with UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva (also known as UFC Fight Night 181).

In the main event of UFC Vegas 12, dynamic elite strikers clash as No. 10 ranked middleweight Uriah Hall takes on legendary former champion Anderson Silva.

In the co-main event, No. 15 ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell looks to defend his spot in the rankings against the always-entertaining Andre Fili.

Also on the main card, middleweight upstart Kevin Holland takes on late replacement Charlie Ontiveros, while heavyweight prospects clash as Maurice Greene meets former NFL pro Greg Hardy and in a lightweight bout guaranteed to deliver action, Bobby Green takes on Thiago Moises.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Chris Gruetzemacher, Alexander Hernandez, Sean Strickland, Jack Marshman, Dustin Jacoby, Justin Ledet, Cortney Casey and Priscila Cachoeira among other top talents in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 12:

A Halloween Special!



🎃: @UriahHallMMA vs @SpiderAnderson



[ Saturday | Live on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/UN9xDwSqYC — UFC (@ufc) October 27, 2020 Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 12 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (October 31) at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference in India, the event takes place in the early hours of Sunday (November 1). What time does UFC Vegas 12 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, October 31) | 1.30 AM IST (Sunday, November 1). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, October 31) | 4.30 AM IST (Sunday, November 1). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 12? The main card will be shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Main Event: Hall vs. Silva talking points Uriah Hall intends to claim the biggest victory of his career when he takes on personal idol and former UFC middleweight champion Silva. • No. 10 ranked UFC middleweight contender • 12 wins by KO, one via submission • Runner-up on The Ultimate Fighter season 17 • KO win over Adam Cella remains among the most spectacular in TUF history • Holds stoppage wins over Gegard Mousasi, Chris Leben and Bevon Lewis Anderson Silva seeks to deliver a vintage performance in what could be the final bout of his career. • Former UFC middleweight champion • Longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days • 22 wins by KO, four via submission • Record holder for longest UFC win streak at 16 (2006 - 2012) • Holds legendary victories over Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin and Dan Henderson "It's not just a pair of shorts..."



This week @ThugNastyMMA gets his camo 🌾 #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/AzJ4fsSsF9 — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2020 Co-main Event: Fili vs. Mitchell talking points Bryce Mitchell looks to stay undefeated in the UFC and move towards the top 10 rankings with another dominant showing. • No. 15 ranked UFC featherweight contender • Nine wins by submission • Secured the second twister submission in UFC history against Matt Sayles • Eight first-round finishes • Holds wins over Charles Rosa, Matt Sayles and Bobby Moffett Andre Fili plans to become the first person in the UFC to defeat Mitchell and make a statement to the rest of the division. • UFC featherweight • Nine wins by KO, three via submission • Seven first-round finishes • Holds wins over Sheymon Moraes, Artem Lobov and Gabriel Benitez One last chapter for the legacy...



🕷 @SpiderAnderson returns to the Octagon this Saturday. #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/6AB1cgMO3E — UFC (@ufc) October 27, 2020 UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva Fight Card Main Card 1. Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva 2. Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs. Bryce Mitchell 3. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Charlie Ontiveros 4. Heavyweight bout: Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy 5. Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises Preliminary card 1. Lightweight bout: Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez 2. Bantamweight bout: Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez 3. Middleweight bout: Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman 4. Welterweight bout: Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt 5. Light Heavyweight bout: Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet 6. Women's Flyweight bout: Cortney Casey vs. Priscila Cachoeira 7. Bantamweight bout: Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad