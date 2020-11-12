UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. Dos Anjos fight card, date, start time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, November 12: The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues their series of events in Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. Dos Anjos (also known as UFC Fight Night 183).

In the main event, the Irish Dragon, No.7 ranked lightweight Paul Felder steps in for Islam Makhachev to welcome No. 12 ranked welterweight Rafael Dos Anjos back to the weight class he once ruled as a champion.

In the co-main event, explosive welterweight strikers clash as Abdul Razak Al-Hassan meets Khaos Williams. Also on the main card, Julian Marquez locks horns with Saparbeg Safarov in a middleweight bout guaranteed to deliver action.

While budding middleweight contenders collide when Brendan Allen squares off with Sean Strickland in the main card opener, Eryk Anders and Antonio Arroyo meet in a clash of middleweight finishers.

In the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Kay Hansen, Ashley Yoder, Alex Morono, Jose Alberto Quinonez, Louis Smolka, Randa Markos and Kanako Murata among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 14:

Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 14 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (November 14) at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (November 15) in India. What time does UFC Vegas 14 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, November 14) | 2.30 AM IST (Sunday, November 15), followed by the main card beginning at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, November 14) | 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, November 15). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 14? The main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Main Event: Felder vs. Dos Anjos Talking Points • Paul Felder steps in on short notice aiming to take out his first former world champion. ◦ No. 7 ranked UFC lightweight contender ◦ 10 wins by KO, one via submission ◦ Four first-round finishes ◦ Has won seven of last 10 bouts ◦ Holds wins over Edson Barboza, Charles Oliveira and James Vick • Rafael Dos Anjos aims to show he can still compete with the best in the world and make another run at the championship. ◦ Former UFC lightweight champion ◦ No. 12 ranked welterweight contender ◦ 10 wins by submission, five via KO ◦ Decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt ◦ Holds wins over Donald Cerrone (twice), Robbie Lawler and Nate Diaz



Co-main Event: Al-Hassan vs. Williams Talking Points • Abdul Razak Al-Hassan looks to reclaim his momentum with another statement victory over Williams. ◦ UFC welterweight ◦ All 10 wins via first-round KO ◦ Six finishes in under one minute ◦ Holds stoppage wins over Niko Price, Sabah Homasi and Charlie Ward • Khaos Williams plans to stay undefeated in the UFC by becoming the first person to finish Al-Hassan. ◦ UFC welterweight ◦ Five wins by KO, one via submission ◦ On a seven-fight win streak ◦ Made spectacular UFC debut via 27-second knockout against Alex Morono UFC Vegas 14 Fight Card Main Card 1. Lightweight bout: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos 2. Welterweight bout: Abdul Razak Al-Hassan vs. Khaos Williams 3. Middleweight bout: Julian Marquez vs. Saparbek Safarov 4. Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo 5. Catchweight (195 lb) bout: Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland Preliminary card 1. Women's Strawweight bout: Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna 2. Women's Strawweight bout: Ashley Yoder vs. Miranda Granger 3. Welterweight bout: Alex Morono vs. Rhys McKee 4. Bantamweight bout: Jose Alberto Quinonez vs. Louis Smolka 5. Women's Strawweight bout: Randa Markos vs. Kanako Murata 6. Bantamweight bout: Geraldo de Freitas vs. Tony Gravely 7. Heavyweight bout: Don'Tale Mayes vs. Roque Martinez