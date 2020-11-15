UFC Vegas 14 results: Dos Anjos claims split decision, Willaims KOs Al-Hassan

In the main event, Paul Felder jumped in on a week's notice to welcome former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos back to the division, and the two wasted no time getting to the action. Massive high-level striking from both punctuated the entire five rounds.

Dos Anjos stuck to his game plan and repeatedly scored with his trademark Brazilian jiu jitsu takedowns and ground control. With only one judge dissenting, Dos Anjos earned the split decision victory and reasserts his intention for a second lightweight title run.

In the co-main event, Abdul Razak Al-Hassan and Khaos Williams traded hard kicks early, then Williams snuck a hard right hand in through Al-Hassan's guard to deliver a lightning fast first round KO in just 30 seconds.

Also on the main card, the future of the sport of MMA was on display between 21-year olds Kay Hansen and Cory McKenna in their strawweight division bout.

Hansen owned round one with a strong finish in ground control, and McKenna flipped the script in the second. The third round was an amazing display of power and grit, with McKenna's performance edging her the win on the scorecards.

Middleweight contenders Brendan Allen and Sean Strickland collided with heavy hands in abundance. Strickland put together a great combination to open the second round and dropped Allen for the TKO victory, and a Performance of the Night bonus.

Ashley Yoder put her Brazilian jiu jitsu on display and Miranda Granger responded with clinch fighting and submission attempts of her own.

Yoder knew it was close and made the third round hers with ground and pound to open up submissions, but the bell saved Granger, and Yoder accepted a scorecard win by unanimous decision.

Earlier in the prelims, UFC debutant Kanako Murata's world-caliber wrestling dominated massive veteran Randa Markos in the opening round of their featured prelim bout.

Murata chained her techniques with beautiful accuracy, and Markos showed her experience with some creative defense, but the control time of Murata handed her the clear unanimous decision win.

Also in the preliminary card, Don'Tale Mayes, Tony Gravely and Alex Morono earned decision wins over Roque Martinez, Geraldo de Freitas and Rhys McKee respectively.

UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs Dos Anjos final results

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Rafael Dos Anjos defeated Paul Felder via split decision (50-45, 50-45, 48-47)

2. Welterweight bout: Khaos Williams defeated Abdul Razak Al-Hassan via KO at 00:30 of round 1

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Ashley Yoder defeated Miranda Granger via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

4. Catchweight (195 lb) bout: Sean Strickland defeated Brendan Allen via TKO at 1:32 of round 2

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Cory McKenna defeated Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Kanako Murata defeated Randa Markos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Heavyweight bout: Don'Tale Mayes defeated Roque Martinez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

3. Bantamweight bout: Tony Gravely defeated Geraldo de Freitas via split decision (30-27, 28-29. 29-28)

4. Welterweight bout: Alex Morono defeated Rhys McKee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)