UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs Clark fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger and No. 6 ranked Anthony Smith steps in on short notice to take on Devin Clark.

In the co-main event, Japan's surging Takashi Sato meets Miguel Baeza in a bout between two rising welterweight strikers who will vie to steal the show with an impressive performance.

Also on the main card, in a clash of heavyweights looking to make a statement, Josh Parisian battles Parker Porter, while Ashlee Evans-Smith takes on Norma Dumont Viana in a women's catchweight bout and Spike Carlyle meets Bill Algeo in a featherweight bout.

In the main card opener, Dana White's Contender Series alum Jonathan Pearce takes on Kai Kamaka III in a featherweight bout. In the preliminary card, the likes of Gina Mazany, Rachael Ostovich and Luke Sanders will be in action among other MMA talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 15:

When and where is UFC Vegas 15 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (November 28) at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference in India, the event will take place on Sunday (November 29) morning.

What time does UFC Vegas 15 start?

The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, November 28) | 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, November 29). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, November 28) | 3 AM GMT / 8.30 AM IST (Sunday, November 29).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 15?

The main card will be shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 and streamed via Sony LIV. In the US, he main card will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes in English and in Spanish, and simulcast on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 15 fight card

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark

2. Welterweight bout: Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato

3. Heavyweight bout: Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter

4. Featherweight bout: Spike Carlyle vs. Bill Algeo

5. Women's Catchweight (139.5 lb) bout: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Norma Dumont Viana

6. Featherweight bout: Jonathan Pearce vs. Kai Kamaka III

Preliminary card

1. Bantamweight bout: Martin Day vs. Anderson dos Santos

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Gina Mazany vs. Rachael Ostovich

3. Flyweight bout: Su Mudaerji vs. Malcolm Gordon

4. Catchweight (140 lb) bout: Luke Sanders vs. Nathan Maness