UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event of UFC Vegas 57, top 15 lightweight contenders clash as No. 11 ranked Arman Tsarukyan takes on No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot, while No. 10 ranked welterweight Neil Magny attempts to halt the momentum of undefeated No. 15 Shakvat Rakhmonov in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, a heavyweight bout sees Josh Parisian battle Alan Baudot after Dana White's Contender Series Brazil signee Thiago Moises battles Christos Giagos at lightweight.

Plus, bantamweight prospects lock horns as Nate Maness seeks to hand Umar Nurmagomedov his first loss after Chris Curtis squares off with Rodolfo Vieira in a middleweight bout that is expected to open the main card.

The preliminary card, meanwhile, will see the likes of Carlos Ulberg, Tafon Nchukwi, Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, T.J. Brown, Raulian Paiva, Sergey Morozov, JP Buys, Cody Durden, Brian Kelleher, Mario Bautista, Vanessa Demopoulos and Jinh Yu Frey in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 57:

The event takes place on Saturday (June 25) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (June 26). What time does UFC Vegas 57 start? The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, June 25) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 26). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, June 25) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 26). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 57? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the United States, the main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, while the prelims will be available on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.



UFC Vegas 57 Fight Card Main Card 1. Lightweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot 2. Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov 3. Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot 4. Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos 5. Bantamweight Bout: Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov 6. Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira Preliminary Card 1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi 2. Featherweight Bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown 3. Bantamweight Bout: Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov 4. Flyweight Bout: JP Buys vs. Cody Durden 5. Bantamweight Bout: Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista 6. Women's Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey



Main Event: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot Talking Points ● Arman Tsarukyan, who is one of the top lightweights in the sport today, looks to extend his five-fight win streak in his first UFC main event opportunity. ° Undefeated in 5 in UFC ° Has secured impressive knockout wins in recent two Octagon appearances ° The KOs came against Joel Alvarez and Christos Giagos ° Has decision wins over Matt Frevola, Davi Ramos and Olivier Aubin-Mercier ° Has lost only 2 of his 18 fights across promotions and wins include 12 finishes ● Mateusz Gramot, a thrilling grappler, plans to continue his journey up the 155-pound rankings with a breakout performance. ° Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt ° Undefeated in 3 in UFC (All 3 stoppage wins) ° Has earned dominant wins over Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens and Diego Ferreira ° Has only lost once (UFC debut) and has one No Contest in 22 fights Co-Main Event: Magny vs. Rakhmonov Talking Points ● Neil Magny returns to action seeking to take sole possession of the record for most UFC welterweight wins. ° 19 - Tied with Georges St-Pierre for most wins in UFC Welterweight history ° 13 - Most decision wins in UFC history ° Has notable victories against fellow ranked opponents Geoff Neal and Li Jingliang ° Holds a record of 19 wins in 26 outings in the Octagon. ● Shavkat Rakhmonov hopes to bolster his undefeated resume by taking out his first ranked opponent. ° Undefeated in 3 UFC bouts (All stoppage wins) ° Overall undefeated in 15 (All stoppage wins) ° 100% Finishing Record ° Has collected wins over Carlton Harris, Michel Prazeres and Alex Oliveira ° 7 wins via submission of 15 ° 8 wins via KO/TKO of 15