UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic fight card, date, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, August 27: The Ultimate Fighting Championship's August action cocludes this weekend with UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic (also known as UFC Fight Night 175, UFC on ESPN+ 33).

UFC Fight Night 175: Smith vs. Rakic is headlined by a critical light heavyweight three-round bout between top ten contenders as No-5 ranked Anthony Smith takes on No.8 ranked Aleksandar Rakic.

In the co-main event, former UFC welterweight champion and No.13 ranked Robbie Lawler returns to action to battle fellow veteran and No.14 ranked Neil Magny.

Also on the main card, No. 14 ranked women's flyweight Ji Yeon Kim welcomes No. 14 ranked women's strawweight Alexa Grasso to the 125-pound division.

Plus, No. 14 ranked Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba look to earn a definitive win in a highly-anticipated light heavyweight rematch, while Ricardo Lamos meets short-notice newcomer Bill Algeo in a featherweight bout to round off the main card.

In the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Alex Caceres, Maki Pitolo, Mallory Martin, Hannah Cifers, Alessio Di Chirico, Zak Cummings, Polyana Viana and Emily Whitmire in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic:

The action never stops 💢 #UFCVegas8 is this Saturday on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/F3jD04xsCi — UFC (@ufc) August 24, 2020 Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 8 taking place? The takes place on Saturday (August 29) at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (August 30) morning. What time does UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic start? The preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, August 29) | 3.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 30). The main card, on the other hand, starts at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT (Saturday, August 29) | 1 AM GMT / 6.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 30). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 8? Sony TEN 2 will telecast the main card live in India, while Sony LIV will stream the same live as well. In the US, all fights carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. OOOOH! 🤯 @Rakic_UFC can turn the lights OFF. #UFCVegas8 pic.twitter.com/FdBM2BiLfI — UFC (@ufc) August 24, 2020 Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic: Talking Points Smith (32-15, fighting out of Omaha, Neb.) looks to work his way back to the title picture by becoming the first man in the UFC to stop Rakic. ◦ No. 5 ranked light heavyweight contender ◦ 18 wins by KO, 12 via submission ◦ Has won seven of his last 10 ◦ 17 first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Alexander Gustafsson, Shogun Rua and Rashad Evans Rakic (12-2, fighting out of Vienna, Austria) seeks to prove that he can compete with the top of the division and solidify himself as a future title threat ◦ No. 8 ranked light heavyweight contender ◦ Nine wins by KO, one via submission ◦ Eight first-round finishes ◦ 4-1 in UFC ◦ Holds victories against Jimi Manuwa, Devin Clark and Justin Ledet ICONIC! 🤬



This @Ruthless_RL moment will give us goosebumps for years to come. #UFCVegas8 pic.twitter.com/xm4169egEb — UFC (@ufc) August 24, 2020 Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny: Talking Points Lawler (28-14 1NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) aims to deliver a vintage performance and begin his climb back up the 170-pound rankings. ◦ Former UFC welterweight champion and No. 13 ranked contender ◦ 20 wins by KO, one via submission ◦ Made pro debut in April 2001 ◦ 12 first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Rory MacDonald, Carlos Condit and Johny Hendricks Magny (23-8, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) looks to extend his current win streak and break into the top 10 of the division. ◦ No. 14 ranked UFC welterweight contender ◦ Seven wins by KO, three via submission ◦ Won eight of last 11 ◦ Originally featured on The Ultimate Fighter season 16 ◦ Holds wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Johny Hendricks and Carlos Condit We go again! 🔥@AnkalaevM vs @ICutelaba rematch this Saturday at #UFCVegas8! pic.twitter.com/kd8XSNosvb — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 26, 2020 UFC Vegas 8 Fight Card Main Card 1. Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic 2. Welterweight bout: Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny 3. Women's Flyweight bout: Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim 4. Featherweight bout: Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo 5. Light Heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba Preliminary card 1. Middleweight bout: Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasanganay 2. Women's Strawweight bout: Mallory Martin vs. Hannah Cifers 3. Middleweight bout: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Zak Cummings 4. Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom 5. Women's Flyweight bout: Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire 6. Welterweight bout: Sean Brady vs. Christian Aguilera