UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic fight card, date, start time and where to watch

Venue, date, start time and telecast information
When and where is UFC Vegas 8 taking place?
The takes place on Saturday (August 29) at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (August 30) morning.
What time does UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic start?
The preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, August 29) | 3.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 30). The main card, on the other hand, starts at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT (Saturday, August 29) | 1 AM GMT / 6.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 30).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 8?
Sony TEN 2 will telecast the main card live in India, while Sony LIV will stream the same live as well. In the US, all fights carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic: Talking Points
Smith (32-15, fighting out of Omaha, Neb.) looks to work his way back to the title picture by becoming the first man in the UFC to stop Rakic.
◦ No. 5 ranked light heavyweight contender
◦ 18 wins by KO, 12 via submission
◦ Has won seven of his last 10
◦ 17 first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Alexander Gustafsson, Shogun Rua and Rashad Evans
Rakic (12-2, fighting out of Vienna, Austria) seeks to prove that he can compete with the top of the division and solidify himself as a future title threat
◦ No. 8 ranked light heavyweight contender
◦ Nine wins by KO, one via submission
◦ Eight first-round finishes
◦ 4-1 in UFC
◦ Holds victories against Jimi Manuwa, Devin Clark and Justin Ledet
Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny: Talking Points
Lawler (28-14 1NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) aims to deliver a vintage performance and begin his climb back up the 170-pound rankings.
◦ Former UFC welterweight champion and No. 13 ranked contender
◦ 20 wins by KO, one via submission
◦ Made pro debut in April 2001
◦ 12 first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Rory MacDonald, Carlos Condit and Johny Hendricks
Magny (23-8, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) looks to extend his current win streak and break into the top 10 of the division.
◦ No. 14 ranked UFC welterweight contender
◦ Seven wins by KO, three via submission
◦ Won eight of last 11
◦ Originally featured on The Ultimate Fighter season 16
◦ Holds wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Johny Hendricks and Carlos Condit
UFC Vegas 8 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic
2. Welterweight bout: Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny
3. Women's Flyweight bout: Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim
4. Featherweight bout: Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo
5. Light Heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba
Preliminary card
1. Middleweight bout: Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasanganay
2. Women's Strawweight bout: Mallory Martin vs. Hannah Cifers
3. Middleweight bout: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Zak Cummings
4. Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom
5. Women's Flyweight bout: Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire
6. Welterweight bout: Sean Brady vs. Christian Aguilera