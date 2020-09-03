UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai fight card, date, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, September 3: The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off September with a top 10 heavyweight contenders headliner in UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai (also known as UFC Fight Night 176).

The main event of UFC Vegas 9 will see two top heavyweight knock out artists as No.6 ranked Alistair Overeem and No.9 ranked Agusto Sakai clash, while a rescheduled light heavyweight bout featuring Ovince Saint Preux versus Alonzo Menifield has been added as the co-main event.

Also on the main card, former The Ultimate Fighter standout Sijara Eubanks seeks her second consecutive victory when she meets Karol Rosa in a bantamweight showdown. Michael Pereira looks to deliver another memorable performance when he takes on Zelim Imadaev at welterweight.

In the main card opener, talented lightweights clash when Thiago Moises meets Jalin Turner, while Brian Kelleher locks horns with UFC newcomer Kevin Natividad in an exciting featherweight bout.

In the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Bartosz Fabinski, Viviane Araujo, Montana De La Rosa and Marcos Rogerio de Lima among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 9 (UFC Fight Night 176: overeem vs. Sakai):

Putting on a fun show! 🤸🏻‍♂️ 😄 #UFCVegas9



Watch Michel Pereira versus Zelim Imadaev only on Sony Ten 2 this Sunday 5:30 a.m. onwards. pic.twitter.com/ngRC0WECei — UFC India (@UFCIndia) September 1, 2020 Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 9 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (September 5) at the Apex Arena in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (September 6) in India. What time does UFC Vegas 9 start? The preliminary card starts at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, September 5) | 3.30 AM IST (Sunday, September 6). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, September 5) | 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, September 6). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 9? The main card is shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, all fights (preliminary card included) are carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Main Event: Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai preview and talking points In over two decades in mixed martial arts and kickboxing, Overeem has memorable knockout wins over former champions Junior Dos Santos and Brock Lesnar, as well as Mark Hunt. Sakai, meanwhile, is unbeaten since joining UFC in 2018 and has impressive victories against Blagoy Ivanov, Marcin Tybura and former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. Will grizzled veteran Overeem finally make his case to be considered for a title challenge, or will surging Sakai be the new face of the heavyweight division? Overeem (46-18 1NC, fighting out of Amsterdam, The Netherlands) aims to re-assert himself as one of the most dangerous heavyweights on the planet ● Former heavyweight title challenger and No. 6 ranked contender ● 24 wins by KO, 17 via submission ● 2010 K-1 World Grand Prix champion (kickboxing) Made professional debut in 1999 ● Holds KO wins over Junior Dos Santos, Mark Hunt and Brock Lesnar Sakai (15-1-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) seeks to take advantage of his first UFC main event opportunity by earning the biggest win of his career ● No. 9 ranked heavyweight contender ● 11 wins by KO ● Earned UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series: Brazil ● Six-fight win streak ● Holds victories against Blagoy Ivanov, Marcin Tybura and Andrei Arlovski Absolute class 👏



Go step-by-step for one of @003_OSP's FOUR Von Flue chokes. #UFCVegas9 pic.twitter.com/nLDptTVikb — UFC (@ufc) September 2, 2020 Co-main Event: Ovince Saint Preux vs Alonzo Manifield preview and talking points Former UFC light heavyweight interim title challenger Saint Preux has the most Von Flue choke submissions in UFC history (4), but 11 wins by KO tell another story. Menifield, on the other hand, is an exciting newcomer who is getting his first co-main event slot and aims to make the most of it, and his 8 wins by KO hint at what he'll deliver. Saint Preux (24-14, fighting out of Knoxville, Tenn.) looks to deliver another vintage win and become the first person to finish Menifield ● Former UFC light heavyweight interim title challenger ● 11 wins by KO, eight by submission ● Most Von Flue choke submissions in UFC history (4) ● 14 first-round finishes ● Holds wins over Shogun Rua, Corey Anderson and Tyson Pedro Menifield (9-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) intends to put on his most impressive performance yet in his first co-main event ● Eight wins by KO, one via submission ● Seven first-round finishes ● Earned contract on Dana White's Contender Series with eight-second KO over Dashawn Boatwright ● Holds KO wins over Paul Craig and Vinicius Moreira UFC Vegas 9 Fight Card Main Card 1. Heavyweight bout: Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai 2. Light Heavyweight bout: Ovince St. Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield 3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Sijara Eubanks vs. Karol Rosa 4. Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira vs. Zelim Adamaev 5. Featherweight bout: Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Natividad 6. Lightweight bout: Thiago Moises vs. Jalin Turner Preliminary card 1. Middleweight bout: Andre Muniz vs. Bartosz Fabinski 2. Women's Flyweight bout: Viviane Araujo vs. Montana De La Rosa 3. Heavyweight bout: Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima 4. Bantamweight bout: Cole Smith vs. Hunter Azure