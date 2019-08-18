English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

You don't make decisions based on emotions - Cormier to take time over retirement call

By Opta
Daniel Cormier hints at retirement after defeat at UFC 241
Daniel Cormier hints at retirement after defeat at UFC 241

California, August 18: Daniel Cormier insists he will not make a decision on his retirement based on emotion after the 40-year-old lost his heavyweight title to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241.

Cormier's rematch with Miocic was ended in the fourth round on Saturday, with the latter having landed a flurry of body punches.

Miocic (19-3) was fighting for the first time since losing his title to Cormier (22-2) at UFC 226 in July 2018.

Prior to the bout, Cormier's coach Javier Mendez had suggested the fighter should retire, rather than take on Jon Jones - who labelled Miocic "the greatest heavyweight of all time" - in a trilogy fight.

Asked about the possibility of calling it a day, Cormier conceded he must take serious consideration over his next move.

"You don't make decisions based on emotions. But this is a tough pill to swallow," he said.

"At 40 years old, and so many other opportunities , I need to speak to my wife and make an educated decision as to what we're going to do."

Cormier added when asked where the fight went wrong for him: "I think made great body shots. He hit me with a number of right hands and I didn't really feel anything, so maybe I took those for granted.

"He landed a great one and did a good job of following up. He's a fantastic champion, congratulations to him and his team."

UFC president Dana White, meanwhile, advised Cormier to take time over his decision.

"I don't know what the future is for Cormier," White said in the post-fight press conference.

"I told him, 'Don't think about whether you want to fight again, you don't want to fight again and any of that stuff. Just relax. Go home and spend some time with your family and we'll talk about all that s*** later'."

Elsewhere, welterweight star Nate Diaz (20-11) defeated Anthony Pettis (22-9) by unanimous decision in his first appearance since losing his rematch against Conor McGregor in 2016.

A trilogy fight against McGregor could now be on the cards and Diaz is open to reigniting his rivalry with the Irishman.

"I'm gonna fight the baddest dudes at the biggest shows, that's what I want to do," Diaz said. "If it's up to everyone who is involved, if they want it, they're going to call me."

More UFC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 18, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue