Ultimate Kho Kho: Mumbai Khiladis pocket first win with thrilling win over Rajasthan Warriors

Pune, August 15: Mumbai Khiladis opened its account by securing a nail-biting eight-point victory against Rajasthan Warriors in their second match at the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge in Pune on Monday.
Mumbai Khiladis clinched the match with a 51-43 score.
In
a
special
opening
ceremony
of
the
Ultimate
Kho
Kho
Day
2,
the
national
anthem
was
played
by
the
brass
band
of
the
Bombay
Engineering
Group
of
the
Indian
Army
as
two
glorious
Indian
traditions
came
together
to
celebrate
the
75th
Independence
Day
in
style.
Mumbai’s Gajanan Shengal impressed in the attack, scoring 16 points with two pole dives and one sky dive.
Mumbai Khiladis won the toss and chose to defend as captain Vijay Hajare alongside Rohan Kore and Avik Singha started the proceedings. Nikhil struck for Rajasthan as he captured Hajare in the first match of the game before the batch was out in the next half minute. Faizankha Pathan, from the third batch of Mumbai, showcased skilful defence to remain unbeaten but Rajasthan Warriors ended the first turn with 18-4 lead.
Mumbai Khiladis continued their aggression when they turned to attack, capturing three opposition batches to end the first innings at 29-20 in their favour.
Rajasthan earned 21 points in the attack to take eight points lead in the first turn with scores at 41-33. However, Mumbai fought-back well to bag 18 points in the final turn and secured the match by 51-43 score.
Mumbai Khiladi’s Shreejesh S bagged Defender of the Match award while skipper Hajare adjudged Ultimate Kho of the Match. Rajasthan’s Majahar Jamadar was given the Attacker of the Match award.
On Tuesday, Telugu Yoddhas will take on Rajasthan Warriors while Gujarat Giants lock horns with Odisha Juggernauts.
Source: Media Release
