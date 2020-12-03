Undefeated Ritu Phogat eyes another dominant win at ONE: Big Bang

Ahead of the event, Phogat spoke about her bout against Torres, which she feels will be "an interesting one".

"This match is going to be really good," the 26-year-old said. "[Torres] is really good, and it is going to be an interesting match."

What makes the matchup so interesting is the dynamic between the two athletes.

Phogat is a seasoned wrestler who's been adding striking to her repertoire. Torres, on the other hand, knows how to adapt her wushu striking skills to mixed martial arts - something she's been doing since her own promotional debut in 2017.

Ritu Phogat looking to remain unbeaten at ONE: Big Bang

Still, Phogat is confident that her wrestling pedigree will push her toward her fourth victory in four fights since joining ONE.

"She has a strong stand-up game, but I think my wrestling game is better. I am hoping that my ground game trumps her game," Phogat said.

"For the rest, let's see how it goes inside the Circle. I hope that whoever is watching, they see me as doing something different. I would surely like to do something different this time."

Even though she's looking to showcase new skills, "The Indian Tigress" won't take unnecessary risks against the Filipina. That's because she knows one mistake could cost her the fight.

"She is going to be a challenge for me," Phogat said. "I have watched her fights, and she is good. I respect her a lot, but I trust my training and hard work."

If Phogat does get the win, she'll dedicate it to all her fans throughout India, who've continued to push her toward greatness.

"My fans have always supported me, and I hope that they continue doing it. It motivates me a lot," she said.

"I am grateful to my countrymen. I want to keep going, marching forward with their support. I fight for my country and when my nation is behind me, it is a blessing."

Phogat has been a dominant force in ONE throughout the last year, and a victory on Friday could etch her name in ONE's atomweight rankings.

However, the Indian is more concerned with putting on another excellent display of skill before 2020 comes to an end.

"I just want to end the year on a winning note," she said.

Watch ONE: Big Bang on Friday (December 4), on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1 at 6 PM IST.