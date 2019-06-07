English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Koepka grouped with Molinari for U.S. Open, Tiger with Spieth and Rose

By Opta
World number one Brooks Koepka
World number one Brooks Koepka

New York, June 7: Brooks Koepka will begin his quest for a third straight U.S. Open alongside Open winner Francesco Molinari and U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland of Norway.

Koepka is seeking to become only the second player to win three consecutive U.S. Opens and arrives at Pebble Beach in fine form having claimed his second successive US PGA Championship crown last month.

The world number one headlines a star-studded field set to take on one of golf's iconic venues as he tries to match Willie Anderson, who was crowned victorious each year between 1903 and 1905.

Masters champion Tiger Woods, aiming for his 16th major title, has been be grouped on Thursday and Friday with Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose.

Phil Mickelson, who turns 49 on the Sunday of the tournament and is seeking to win the U.S. Open and complete a career Grand Slam, is set to tee it up with world number two Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell. Rory McIlroy will be alongside Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman.

More BROOKS KOEPKA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 11 - June 7 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 1:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue