U.S. Open 2020: Johnson looking to continue stunning form in New York

Johnson will begin his bid to win a second U.S. Open on Thursday (September 17), after claiming a maiden FedEx Cup and the PGA Tour Player of the Year award.

The 36-year-old American star topped the FedEx Cup standings by triumphing at play-off events the Northern Trust and Tour Championship, having also secured the Travelers Championship in June.

Johnson, who will tee off at Winged Foot Golf Club alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau in a star-studded group, told reporters in New York on Tuesday: "Obviously I've just put in a lot of good work.

"I feel like it's nice to see the work that you're putting in, to be able to take it on the golf course and to a golf tournament. I spent a lot of time with Claude [Harmon] and my brother working on the putting, and everything just seems to be clicking right now. But I've definitely had to put in a lot of work to get to where I'm at.

"The game is in good form right now, hopefully it stays in good form for the rest of the week. But it's one of those golf courses where it's very difficult and you need to be spot-on if you want to play well."

Beauty and beast. Winged Foot GC is a classic U.S. Open test. pic.twitter.com/65DusnLw9n — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 15, 2020

Asked if he has placed more expectation on himself heading into this year's rescheduled U.S. Open due to his stunning form, 2016 champion Johnson said: "I'm playing well. I've got a lot of confidence in the game, but no, I'm not putting any extra expectation.

