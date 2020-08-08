English
Flawless Li soars into lead at US PGA Championship

By Joe Wright
A faultless second round saw Li Haotong move into the lead at the US PGA Championship
A faultless second round saw Li Haotong move into the lead at the US PGA Championship

New York, August 8: A faultless second round saw Li Haotong move into the lead at the US PGA Championship with a two-shot advantage over Tommy Fleetwood.

Englishman Fleetwood finished the day at six under par with a 64 to follow Thursday's 70, to put himself in a strong position ahead of the weekend.

Cameron Champ and Paul Casey were each a further stroke behind.

It was Li who was the man to catch, though, as he produced a blemish-free round of 65, with four birdies leaving him out in front ahead of the late starters.

Brendon Todd, who had claimed a share of the overnight lead with Jason Day, fell three shots off the pace after going round in level par.

Harold Varner III and compatriot Brandt Snedeker each carded 66 on Friday to move within the projected cut of one over, level with Bryson DeChambeau at two under par.

Jon Rahm entered the clubhouse tied for 36th at one under, while Phil Mickelson looks to have made the cut after a second-round 69.

Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 3:10 [IST]
