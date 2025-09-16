India set to get new Sponsors after Asia Cup 2025? How much will BCCI earn every match?

More sports Justin Rose Critiques USA's Overemphasis On Camaraderie Ahead Of Ryder Cup Justin Rose argues that the USA Ryder Cup team has tried too hard to create camaraderie, suggesting that Europe's connections are more natural and rooted in tradition. The tournament is set for September 26-28 at Bethpage, New York. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

Justin Rose has expressed his view that the United States' Ryder Cup team may be overemphasising camaraderie in their preparations. He suggests that the European team's connections are more naturally formed. The 45th Ryder Cup is set to occur from September 26 to 28 at Bethpage, New York. Europe aims for their first away victory since their notable win in 2012 at Medinah.

Rose, who will participate in his seventh Ryder Cup, automatically qualified for Luke Donald's team. The 45-year-old holds a record of 14 wins, 9 losses, and 3 draws in previous matches. He believes Europe's players have a natural bond, unlike the American team. "I think the US team have definitely bonded a lot more in recent years," Rose stated.

Rose elaborated on what makes a great team, saying it involves having a strong theme and identity passed down from previous players. "You don't have to have the greatest time in the world to do that," he remarked. Although he acknowledged that they do enjoy themselves while building this identity.

The European team practised at Bethpage for the first time on Monday. They are preparing for foursomes and fourball matchups scheduled to open the Ryder Cup on September 26. Rose feels that America's efforts to become a cohesive unit might be forced compared to Europe's more organic approach.

Rose commented on the American team's friendships, noting they have good relationships but might equate being best mates with being a great team. He believes true teamwork stems from shared vision and identity rather than just friendships. "I think America have tried too hard to become a team," he added.

The European approach seems rooted in deeper traditions and connections among players, according to Rose. This natural bonding is seen as an advantage over what he perceives as America's more deliberate attempts at unity.

The upcoming tournament promises intense competition as both teams bring their unique dynamics into play. Europe's quest for an away win adds an extra layer of excitement to this prestigious event.