English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Usain Bolt uses iconic image as example for social distancing

By

Bengaluru, April 14: Eight-time Olympic gold medallist sprinter Usain Bolt used an iconic image from the 2008 Beijing Olympics to encourage people to maintain social distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bolt won the men's 100m final at the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing in the 2008 Games, 0.20 seconds ahead of second-placed Richard Thompson, and in just 9.69 seconds which was then a new world and Olympic record.

Bolt took to social media on Monday (April 13) to wish his followers a Happy Easter and reminded everyone to practice social distancing.

The Jamaican world record holder tweeted the iconic a photo of him crossing the finish line way ahead of the other runners, which looked like the recommended six-foot distance people should maintain to combat the pandemic.

The 33-year-old also secured the 200m gold that year, breaking yet another world and Olympic record with a time of 19.30 seconds.

More USAIN BOLT News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 9,352 | World - 1,867,129
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 8:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue