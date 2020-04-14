Usain Bolt uses iconic image as example for social distancing

Bolt won the men's 100m final at the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing in the 2008 Games, 0.20 seconds ahead of second-placed Richard Thompson, and in just 9.69 seconds which was then a new world and Olympic record.

Bolt took to social media on Monday (April 13) to wish his followers a Happy Easter and reminded everyone to practice social distancing.

The Jamaican world record holder tweeted the iconic a photo of him crossing the finish line way ahead of the other runners, which looked like the recommended six-foot distance people should maintain to combat the pandemic.

The 33-year-old also secured the 200m gold that year, breaking yet another world and Olympic record with a time of 19.30 seconds.