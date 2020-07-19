English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Usman: I offered McGregor a title shot... he was silent

By Tom Webber
Usman and McGregor

Las Vegas, July 19: Kamaru Usman claims he offered Conor McGregor a shot at the welterweight title but was met with silence.

Former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor returned to the Octagon in January after a 15-month absence and knocked out Donald Cerrone at welterweight in just 40 seconds.

It was the first of three fights the Irishman was planning in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic scuppered that strategy and he announced he had decided to retire in June.

Usman says he was willing to face McGregor but received no response from the 32-year-old.

Asked about a possible fight with McGregor, Usman told TMZ Sports: "That's just a lost cause. The only time Conor gets up to the welterweight division is if he's able to pick and choose lightweights with double-digit losses that he can pick off and not have to cut weight to get down to lightweight.

"If Conor wants a piece at welterweight, he knows who the king of the division is. I'm not going anywhere. I'm right here.

"I've offered him a shot. I said, 'Hey, do you want it? It's yours, you got it'. And he was silent.

View this post on Instagram

You ever see human cinderblocks?

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 8, 2020 at 6:41am PDT

"Days later, Anderson Silva says, 'Hey, let's do it'. And he responded and said, 'Yeah'. It's clear right there to know if Conor is willing to step up and take a fight like this, but I think he's a wise guy so he should just stay retired.

"If Conor wants to put my name in his mouth, then come get some. Anybody wants to say something about me then just come get some. That's it. I'm the king. I'm not in a position where I wanna call people out, I'm not doing that."

However, Usman would be interested in taking on former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre, who has not fought since November 2017 and has been retired for the past 18 months.

He said: "As far as Georges St-Pierre, yeah I would love to test myself against a guy like that. But, as far as Conor [goes], if he wants a piece, he can come talk to the king.

"Those aspirations of becoming a welterweight champion severely turn into nightmares when you step inside that Octagon with me."

More CONOR MCGREGOR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 19, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue