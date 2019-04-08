English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Conners earns first PGA Tour victory at Texas Open

By Opta
Corey Conners claimed his maiden Tour trophy after his final-round 66 sealed victory ahead of Charley Hoffman
Corey Conners claimed his maiden Tour trophy after his final-round 66 sealed victory ahead of Charley Hoffman

San Antonio, April 8: Corey Conners broke through for his maiden PGA Tour title after winning the Texas Open by two strokes.

Canadian Conners claimed his maiden Tour trophy after his final-round 66 sealed victory ahead of Charley Hoffman on Sunday (April 7).

Conners had to outplay 54-hole leader Kim Si-woo and then had to fend off Hoffman and a streaking Ryan Moore at TPC San Antonio.

The 27-year-old was able to remain at the top of the leaderboard behind 10 birdies, with four bogeys not enough to destabilise him.

Conners reached 20 under overall to become the first Monday qualifier to win since 2010 as he earned the final Masters invite.

He secured a two-stroke lead with two holes to play after American Hoffman could not convert a birdie on the 16th hole.

Hoffman, who won the event in 2016, did birdie the par-five 18th, but it came too late. He finished five-under 67 to claim second place.

Moore finished in third and three shots off the pace after moving into contention with the help of an eagle to start his day.

He was mistake free and had six birdies for his best round of the tournament, an eight-under-par 64.

At one point, Moore birdied four holes through a stretch on the back nine to share the lead but could not fire anymore and had two back-to-back pars on the 17th and 18th holes.

Overnight leader Kim (72) fell into a tie for fourth place with Brian Stuard (66) at 15 as a double-bogey and two bogeys halted his momentum.

Kevin Streelman (64) was outright sixth, while Graeme McDowell (66), An Byeong-hun (66), Matt Kuchar (69), Jason Kokrak (68), Danny Lee (70), Adam Schenk (70) and Scott Brown (71) rounded out the top 10.

Rickie Fowler's 69 saw him finish at 10 under – three strokes ahead of countryman and former world number one Jordan Spieth.

Spieth's forgettable weekend continued after the three-time major champion carded an even-par 72, having posted a 73 on Saturday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BET 2 - 1 VIL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue