Conners earns first PGA Tour victory at Texas Open

Canadian Conners claimed his maiden Tour trophy after his final-round 66 sealed victory ahead of Charley Hoffman on Sunday (April 7).

Conners had to outplay 54-hole leader Kim Si-woo and then had to fend off Hoffman and a streaking Ryan Moore at TPC San Antonio.

The 27-year-old was able to remain at the top of the leaderboard behind 10 birdies, with four bogeys not enough to destabilise him.

O Canada! 🇨🇦🏆@CoreConn's crazy round ends with a victory.



Conners reached 20 under overall to become the first Monday qualifier to win since 2010 as he earned the final Masters invite.

He secured a two-stroke lead with two holes to play after American Hoffman could not convert a birdie on the 16th hole.

Hoffman, who won the event in 2016, did birdie the par-five 18th, but it came too late. He finished five-under 67 to claim second place.

A dream realized at the @ValeroTxOpen. 🏆@CoreConn earns his first PGA TOUR victory.



Moore finished in third and three shots off the pace after moving into contention with the help of an eagle to start his day.

He was mistake free and had six birdies for his best round of the tournament, an eight-under-par 64.

At one point, Moore birdied four holes through a stretch on the back nine to share the lead but could not fire anymore and had two back-to-back pars on the 17th and 18th holes.

Overnight leader Kim (72) fell into a tie for fourth place with Brian Stuard (66) at 15 as a double-bogey and two bogeys halted his momentum.

Kevin Streelman (64) was outright sixth, while Graeme McDowell (66), An Byeong-hun (66), Matt Kuchar (69), Jason Kokrak (68), Danny Lee (70), Adam Schenk (70) and Scott Brown (71) rounded out the top 10.

Rickie Fowler's 69 saw him finish at 10 under – three strokes ahead of countryman and former world number one Jordan Spieth.

Spieth's forgettable weekend continued after the three-time major champion carded an even-par 72, having posted a 73 on Saturday.