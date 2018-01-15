Vani headlines the Hero WPGT opening leg

Ahmedabad, January 15: Vani Kapoor will headline the field for the opening leg of the 2018 Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, which commences at the Kalhaar Blue & Greens on Tuesday (January 16).

Vani, who had a stellar season in 2017, while retaining her playing rights on the Ladies European Tour, will look to bettering her performance this year. The opening leg has Rs. Six lakhs on offer as the prize purse.

In 2017, Vani played only six events on the Hero WPGT but won as many as four of them for a fine performance. Even though the 2017 Order of Merit winner, Gaurika Bishnoi is missing the early events, the other nine stars, in the Top-10 will tee up at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens for the inaugural event of 2018.

The 2018 season of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour tees off tomorrow with first leg being held at Kalhaar Blues & Greens in #Ahmedabad. #HeroWPGT18 #Leg1 #TeeTime pic.twitter.com/00dsQxmmNw — wgaofindia (@wgaofindia) January 15, 2018

Amandeep Drall, Neha Tripathi and Gursimar Badwal, who were second to fourth will be looking to gain some early advantage as the season gets underway.

In the first round on Tuesday, Vani has been paired with Neha and Tvesa Malik in the final group, while Saaniya Sharma, Mehar Atwal and Suchitra Ramesh are in the group before them.

Smriti Mehra, Ayesha Kapur and Millie Saroha go out in the third group, while Gursimar Badwal will pair with Tavleen Batra in a two-ball and Amandeep Drall and Afshan Fatima will be the first to ring in the 2018 season.