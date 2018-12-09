English

Lomachenko unifies WBO, WBA titles with win over Pedraza

By Opta
New York, December 9: Vasyl Lomachenko unified the WBA and WBO lightweight titles after a unanimous decision win over Jose Pedraza on Saturday (December 8).

Lomachenko was not at his best, but he was good enough to lock up a convincing win on the cards at 119-107, 117-109 and 117-109.

The Ukrainian (12-1) did not look entirely comfortable early in the fight and that was understandable considering he is months removed from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

But once he settled in he controlled the fight down the stretch, especially in the 11th round when he knocked Pedraza (25-2) down twice.

Earlier, a good portion of the world was introduced to young and dynamic lightweight Teofimo Lopez.

The 21-year-old delivered a devastating knockout in all of 40 seconds to Mason Menard, a veteran of 38 fights.

Lopez (11-0) caught Menard (34-4) a couple of times early and then delivered a huge shot to his opponent's right temple, ending the bout immediately.

    Read more about: boxing wba wbo
    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 11:20 [IST]
