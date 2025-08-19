Asia Cup 2025: Four India squad players who may not get a place in T20 World Cup side if they Fail in Asia Cup

Frederic Vasseur Acknowledges Underestimation Of Challenges Faced By Hamilton At Ferrari Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur acknowledges that he and Lewis Hamilton underestimated the challenges of transitioning to Ferrari this season. Hamilton has struggled to adapt, currently sitting sixth in the drivers championship after a difficult start.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari's team principal, acknowledged that both he and Lewis Hamilton underestimated the challenges they would face this season. They naively believed they would have complete control. After spending 12 years with Mercedes, Hamilton transitioned to Ferrari, replacing Carlos Sainz. However, the start has been less than ideal for the 40-year-old driver.

Hamilton has not yet secured a podium finish this year after 14 races and currently sits sixth in the drivers' championship standings. The seven-time world champion particularly struggled at the Hungarian Grand Prix before the summer break. He failed to reach the third round of qualifying for both the sprint and main race.

Hamilton expressed his frustration by calling himself useless after teammate Charles Leclerc achieved pole position in Hungary. He also hinted that Ferrari might need to replace him if his performance does not improve. Vasseur, who recently signed a multi-year contract to dispel rumours of his departure, admitted he did not foresee the adjustment period Hamilton would require.

"Lewis and I, we collectively, probably underestimated the change of environment," Vasseur told The Race. "The fact that he spent, for me, 20 years in the same team." This statement highlights how both underestimated the cultural shift from Mercedes to Ferrari.

Hamilton's long tenure with Mercedes began after moving from McLaren in 2006. Both teams shared similar cultures and environments. "McLaren was Mercedes, and then he moved to Mercedes," Vasseur noted. "An English team [based in Brackley], the same engine guys, that same culture and so on."

From 2006 to 2024, Hamilton spent 18 years within this familiar setting before joining Ferrari. Vasseur admitted they foolishly expected him to adapt quickly. Unlike drivers like Carlos Sainz who frequently changed teams, Hamilton had not experienced such transitions often.

Adapting to New Environments

Vasseur pointed out that some drivers are accustomed to frequent team changes. For example, Carlos Sainz switched teams four times over eight years with Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren, and Williams before joining Ferrari. In contrast, Hamilton's move was significant due to his long-standing association with one team.

The cultural differences between Ferrari and Mercedes are more pronounced than those between Mercedes and McLaren. This aspect was underestimated by both Vasseur and Hamilton as they navigated this new chapter together.

This season has been challenging for Hamilton as he adjusts to a new environment at Ferrari after many years at Mercedes. Both he and Vasseur acknowledge their initial misjudgment but remain focused on improving performance as they continue their journey together.