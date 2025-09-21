Sports Bulletin on September 21: From Mithun Manhas as BCCI President to Ronaldo, Messi scoring for Fun

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online?

IND vs PAK Toss Report, Asia Cup 2025: India win the Toss and elect to Bowl First, Check Playing 11

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Was Fakhar Zaman Out or Not Out? Pakistan batter leaves after Given Caught Behind

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya Creates History, Becomes 1st Bowler To Achieve 'No Wicket-Less' Feat In India-Pakistan T20Is

More sports Max Verstappen Secures Victory In Azerbaijan Grand Prix After Oscar Piastri Crashes Out Max Verstappen claimed victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, finishing ahead of George Russell. Oscar Piastri's crash on the first lap hindered McLaren's title ambitions. This win narrows the championship gap to Piastri to 69 points. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 19:51 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Max Verstappen secured a comfortable victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, capitalising on Oscar Piastri's early exit due to a crash. McLaren missed the opportunity to clinch the constructors' title as Lando Norris finished seventh. Verstappen crossed the finish line 14.609 seconds ahead of George Russell, who had been unwell throughout the weekend.

Carlos Sainz achieved his first podium for Williams by holding off Kimi Antonelli, preventing Mercedes from securing two podium spots. Liam Lawson from Racing Bulls completed the top five. Norris ended up behind Yuki Tsunoda after a slow pit stop hindered his progress, allowing him to gain only six points on Piastri.

Despite Piastri's crash, his lead in the championship remains strong. Verstappen's performance was impressive, starting from pole and maintaining control throughout the race. He has now closed the gap to Piastri to 69 points with seven races left in the season.

Lewis Hamilton managed to recover from 12th place but couldn't advance past a crowded midfield. He successfully defended against Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and Isack Hadjar to finish eighth. Verstappen's win marks his second consecutive victory and third podium in a row since April and May 2024.

This race was significant for Williams as they celebrated their first podium since 2017, also achieved in Baku. Verstappen's victory makes him only the second driver to win multiple titles in Azerbaijan, following Sergio Perez's wins in 2021 and 2023.

The top ten finishers were Max Verstappen (Red Bull), George Russell (Mercedes), Carlos Sainz (Williams), Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls), Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull), Lando Norris (McLaren), Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), and Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls).

Championship Standings Update

The current championship standings show Oscar Piastri leading with 324 points, followed by Lando Norris with 299 points, and Max Verstappen with 255 points. In the constructors' standings, McLaren leads with 623 points, while Mercedes holds second place with 290 points, closely followed by Ferrari with 286 points.

McLaren acknowledges that Verstappen remains a contender for the title despite their lead. His recent performances have reinforced this belief as he continues to challenge for top positions.