English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Warriors' Cousins receives technical for tossing opponent's shoe into stands

By Opta
DeMarcus Cousins received an unusual technical foul during the Golden State Warriors win over the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA tie
DeMarcus Cousins received an unusual technical foul during the Golden State Warriors' win over the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA tie

LA, February 26: Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins had his best game of the season on Monday, but received a peculiar technical foul against the Charlotte Hornets.

Cousins picked up Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb's shoe and tossed it into the stands in Golden State's 121-110 win over Charlotte.

The referees were quick to respond with a technical.

Cousins is no stranger to technical fouls. Despite only playing 14 games in 2018-19, he has already received six. He was even ejected after getting a technical foul from the bench earlier this season while he has recovering from an Achilles injury.

While Cousins was not happy with the technical, he did record a season-high 24 points on nine-of-15 shooting. He is averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 2018-19.

Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3million deal with the Warriors in free agency this offseason.

Golden State sit atop the Western Conference standings with a 43-17 record. They will face the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: GIR 0 - 0 RSO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 10:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue