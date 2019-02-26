Warriors' Cousins receives technical for tossing opponent's shoe into stands

Cousins picked up Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb's shoe and tossed it into the stands in Golden State's 121-110 win over Charlotte.

The referees were quick to respond with a technical.

Cousins is no stranger to technical fouls. Despite only playing 14 games in 2018-19, he has already received six. He was even ejected after getting a technical foul from the bench earlier this season while he has recovering from an Achilles injury.

Final Boogie - 24p/11r/3a/3b

Klay - 26p/2r/5a

KD - 20p/7r/4a/1s

Steph - 16p/5r/6a/4s

Draymond - 14p/8r/10a/1s/3b

Shaun - 6p/2r/4a/1s

Kevon - 6p/4r/1a

Alfonzo - 5p/6r/1b

Andre - 4p/4r/2a/1s/1b pic.twitter.com/aBrcJ0zpsc — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 26, 2019

While Cousins was not happy with the technical, he did record a season-high 24 points on nine-of-15 shooting. He is averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 2018-19.

Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3million deal with the Warriors in free agency this offseason.

Golden State sit atop the Western Conference standings with a 43-17 record. They will face the Miami Heat on Wednesday.