McIlroy tied for lead at Wells Fargo Championship

By Opta
Rory McIlroy

North Carolina, May 3: Rory McIlroy has enjoyed playing at Quail Hollow Club and that continued during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday (May 2).

The only two-time winner of the PGA Tour event, McIlroy sits in a tie for the lead at five under with Joel Dahmen after the pair fired 66s in North Carolina.

McIlroy used five birdies on the back nine to pass 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed, who sits in a tie for second at four under after a 67.

World number four McIlroy – champion in 2010 and 2015 – was even through nine before making birdies on holes 10 and 11 and 14 through 16.

Reed posted a bogey-free round, which included three birdies on his back nine and two on his final three holes.

He is tied with Adam Schenk, Martin Laird, Dylan Frittelli and Nick Taylor at four under.

Defending champion Jason Day is one shot back at three under after making five birdies and two bogeys during his round.

Sergio Garcia made a solid start with a two-under 69, while Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler are in a tie at even par after shooting 71s.

    Read more about: pga tour golf rory mcilroy
    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 5:50 [IST]
