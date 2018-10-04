Welterweight War headlines The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters Finale

The culmination of this season of the popular reality series will see heavyweight and women's featherweight tournament winners crowned on Friday, November 30 and will air live from The Pearl on FS1 (Sony Network in India).

A former lightweight champion, Dos Anjos found new life upon jumping to the welterweight division last year. He immediately tore through the ranks by earning impressive wins over former champ Robbie Lawler, Neil Magny and Tarec Saffiedine. After coming up short in his bid to capture the interim title earlier this year, Dos Anjos now aims to reassert himself among the top welterweights in the world.

The winner of the 21st season of TUF, Usman has turned heads in the 170-pound weight class since joining the UFC roster in 2015. During this run, he's netted dominant victories against Demian Maia, Emil Meek, Sergio Moraes, Sean Strickland and Warlley Alves. He now looks to add a former world champion to his resume and secure a shot at the welterweight title.

This is how the TUF 28 finale card looks for now:

Welterweight bout: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman

TUF heavyweight tournament final

TUF women's featherweight tournament final

Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Bryan Caraway

Featherweight bout: Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen

Women's Flyweight bout: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Lightweight bout: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Darrell Horcher

Middleweight bout: Darren Stewart vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Welterweight bout: Tim Means vs. Ricky Rainey

Source: Press Release