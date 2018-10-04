Welterweight War headlines The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters Finale

Las Vegas, October 4: UFC announced on Wednesday (October 3) that a pivotal welterweight contender battle between No.3-ranked welterweight contender Rafael Dos Anjos and No.6 Kamaru Usman will headline The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters finale.
The culmination of this season of the popular reality series will see heavyweight and women's featherweight tournament winners crowned on Friday, November 30 and will air live from The Pearl on FS1 (Sony Network in India).
A former lightweight champion, Dos Anjos found new life upon jumping to the welterweight division last year. He immediately tore through the ranks by earning impressive wins over former champ Robbie Lawler, Neil Magny and Tarec Saffiedine. After coming up short in his bid to capture the interim title earlier this year, Dos Anjos now aims to reassert himself among the top welterweights in the world.
A WW war headlines the #TUF28 Finale!@RdosAnjosMMA faces @USMAN84kg in the TUF main event! pic.twitter.com/zM2MHbR9aj— UFC (@ufc) October 2, 2018
The winner of the 21st season of TUF, Usman has turned heads in the 170-pound weight class since joining the UFC roster in 2015. During this run, he's netted dominant victories against Demian Maia, Emil Meek, Sergio Moraes, Sean Strickland and Warlley Alves. He now looks to add a former world champion to his resume and secure a shot at the welterweight title.
This is how the TUF 28 finale card looks for now:
Welterweight bout: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman
TUF heavyweight tournament final
TUF women's featherweight tournament final
Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Bryan Caraway
Featherweight bout: Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen
Women's Flyweight bout: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Antonina Shevchenko
Lightweight bout: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Darrell Horcher
Middleweight bout: Darren Stewart vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Welterweight bout: Tim Means vs. Ricky Rainey
Source: Press Release