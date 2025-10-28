Victor Wembanyama Just Getting Started, According To Former Spurs Team-Mate Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili is optimistic about Victor Wembanyama's future after another stellar game on Monday. The San Antonio Spurs triumphed over the Raptors 121-103, joining the Oklahoma City Thunder as the only Western Conference teams with a 4-0 start this season. Wembanyama contributed significantly with 24 points, hitting seven of eight field goals and achieving a perfect 10/10 from the free-throw line.
The French player also recorded 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block during the game. Currently, he averages 31 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 4.8 blocks per game. His outstanding performance earned him the Western Conference Player of the Week title. Mamukelashvili, who played alongside Wembanyama before his summer trade to the Raptors, believes that Wembanyama is just beginning to show his potential.
Mamukelashvili expressed confidence in Wembanyama's growth: "I think he's just getting started," he said. "He's figuring it out." The former teammate praised Wembanyama's use of his physical attributes, noting how he effectively employs his size and length on the court. "Wemby's Wemby," Mamukelashvili added. "He's fearless. He plays hard."
Wembanyama's defensive skills have been transformative for his team. His presence in the paint deters opponents from driving towards the basket. According to Mamukelashvili, Wembanyama has found his rhythm after two years of exploration and is expected to continue improving both strategically and physically.
Mamukelashvili anticipates further development in Wembanyama's game: "I imagine he's just going to keep getting better," he remarked. The focus now is on maintaining health and building strength as Wembanyama progresses in his career.
This early success marks only the start for Wembanyama, whose potential seems boundless according to those who have witnessed his journey firsthand.