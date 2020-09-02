WGC-HSBC Champions cancelled due to coronavirus

Due to be played in Shanghai starting on October 29, the World Golf Championships event was officially cancelled on Tuesday (September 1).

In July, China ruled out hosting most international sporting events for the rest of the year due to COVID-19, which has killed more than 860,000 people worldwide

"We have worked extensively with all Tours, international officials, the China Golf Association and other local parties to find a solution to host the WGC-HSBC Champions," said Ty Votaw, PGA Tour executive vice-president, international.

"In line with Chinese government guidelines and being mindful of the logistical implications, we collectively made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event."

Votaw added: "The WGC-HSBC Champions has been a catalyst in the growth in interest and participation in our sport throughout China and Asia.

"While we are disappointed with not being able to bring the world’s best players to Shanghai this year, our thanks goes out to HSBC, the China Golf Association and the fans in China who have helped make this event so successful since it became a World Golf Championships event in 2009."