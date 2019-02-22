McIlroy leads in Mexico, Woods shoots 71

London, February 22: Rory McIlroy made a great start at the WGC-Mexico Championship, while Tiger Woods struggled to get going on Thursday.
Northern Irish star McIlroy, 29, is in the solo lead after shooting an eight-under 63 in his opening round.
McIlroy was good to start the day, but he was great after making the turn as he made an eagle on his 10th hole – the first at the course – and went four under on his first four holes on his back nine.
His putting was especially good as he made a slew of long putts.