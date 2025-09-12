More sports Aja Wilson Praises Team-Mates After Leading Aces To Record-Breaking Victory Over Sparks Aja Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to a record-breaking win against the Los Angeles Sparks, crediting her team-mates for their support. The Aces secured their playoff position with this victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

The Las Vegas Aces achieved a remarkable victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, with Aja Wilson playing a pivotal role. Wilson's performance included 23 points and 19 rebounds, contributing to the team's 103-75 win. This victory marked their 16th consecutive win, setting a WNBA record with 22 successful three-pointers in a single game.

Jewell Loyd also shone by scoring 21 points, including seven three-pointers. Jackie Young added 17 points and 12 assists, becoming the fastest WNBA player to reach 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists in just 243 games. The Aces ended their regular season with a record of 30-14.

The Sparks, on the other hand, missed out on playoff contention after the Seattle Storm overtook them by defeating the Golden State Valkyries. Despite their efforts, the Sparks concluded their season with a record of 21-23. The Aces' winning streak is now tied for the second-longest in league history.

Wilson expressed gratitude towards her team-mates for allowing her to excel on the court. "My team-mates allow me to be me," she stated. She emphasised her passion for basketball and how she cherishes every moment on the court. The Aces are now set to face the Seattle Storm in a three-game playoff series starting Sunday.

Reflecting on their journey, Wilson acknowledged that while things didn't always go as planned, they have reached their goals through perseverance. "Our vision was always going to be playing our basketball at the right time," she said. "Did it look the way we thought it should look like? No."

She continued by highlighting that despite challenges beyond their control, they have achieved significant milestones but still have more work ahead. "It has come into fruition, but we still have work to do," Wilson added.

The Las Vegas Aces' impressive season has set high expectations as they head into the playoffs. Their determination and teamwork will be crucial as they aim for further success against formidable opponents like the Seattle Storm.