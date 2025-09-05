Brazil vs Chile Live Streaming: Schedule, Channel and Where to Watch World Cup Qualifier on TV and Online?

A'Ja Wilson Shines As Aces Defeat Lynx In Key WNBA Matchup

In a thrilling WNBA clash, A'Ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces demonstrated her MVP calibre by scoring 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting. Her performance led the Aces to a 97-87 victory over the Minnesota Lynx, marking their 13th consecutive win—a franchise record. This triumph placed Las Vegas in a tie for second place with Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury, trailing the Lynx by five games.

Wilson's impressive game was her 12th 30-point outing this season, equalling a WNBA record. She now leads the scoring race with an average of 23.6 points per game, surpassing Napheesa Collier's 23.1 average after Collier scored just 12 points against the Aces. The Aces shot an impressive 55.1% from the field, with Jackie Young contributing significantly by making four out of six three-pointers.

The Phoenix Mercury extended their winning streak to six games by defeating the Washington Mystics 75-69. This victory secured them home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. Despite leading comfortably at one point, Phoenix had to fend off a late Mystics rally before sealing the win with crucial plays from Satou Sabally and DeWanna Boner.

Kahleah Copper led Phoenix with 18 points, while Alyssa Thomas nearly achieved a triple-double with her performance. Rookie Kiki Iriafen set a new Mystics franchise record with her 16th double-double of the season, despite Washington's eighth consecutive loss.

The Golden State Valkyries made history by becoming the first expansion team to reach the WNBA playoffs in their inaugural season. They achieved this feat by overcoming a significant deficit to defeat the Dallas Wings 84-80. The Valkyries' fifth consecutive win was powered by rookie Janelle Salaun's crucial fourth-quarter performance.

Salaun scored a team-high 19 points, including two key three-pointers that helped secure the win. Carla Leite and Veronica Burton also contributed significantly in the final moments of the game to ensure Golden State's playoff berth.

The Wings struggled throughout, losing their ninth straight game despite Paige Bueckers' standout performance of 27 points. The Valkyries' resilience and strategic plays in crucial moments were key to their historic achievement.

This series of games highlights significant achievements and challenges for teams as they approach playoff season. With standout performances and strategic victories, teams like Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries are setting high expectations for upcoming matches.