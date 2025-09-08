Carlos Alcaraz in Grand Slams 2025: How many Majors the Spaniard Won this Season? Check Out Full Stats, Results

More sports WNBA: Las Vegas Aces Achieve 14th Consecutive Victory; Indiana Fever Clinch Playoff Berth The Las Vegas Aces extend their winning streak to 14 games with an 80-66 victory over the Chicago Sky. Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever secure their playoff spot after defeating the Washington Mystics. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 9:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

The Las Vegas Aces extended their winning streak to 14 games with an 80-66 victory over the Chicago Sky. This win places them in a tie for second in the WNBA standings. The Aces, now at 28-14, previously set a franchise record by defeating the Minnesota Lynx, who hold the top spot in the league.

Angel Reese was absent for Chicago due to suspension and injury concerns. She missed her second consecutive game after being suspended for technical foul accumulation. Reese expressed dissatisfaction with the team's direction, hinting she might consider other options if changes aren't made.

The Aces' current streak ties them with the 2021 Connecticut Sun for the fourth-longest in WNBA history. They trail only the 2001 Los Angeles Sparks, 2014 Mercury, and 1998 Houston Comets. A'ja Wilson shone brightly for Las Vegas, scoring 31 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. This marked her 13th game this season with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever secured a postseason spot by defeating the Washington Mystics 94-65. Despite losing five players to injuries this season, including Caitlin Clark and Sydney Colson, they managed to clinch a play-off berth. Natasha Howard led Indiana with 17 points, while Aliyah Boston contributed significantly with a double-double.

The Los Angeles Sparks kept their play-off hopes alive by beating the Dallas Wings 91-77. Julie Allemand had an outstanding performance, scoring a career-high of 21 points while maintaining a perfect shooting record. Rae Burrell also played a crucial role in their victory by scoring key points during a decisive run.

To make it to the postseason, Los Angeles needs to win their remaining games and hope Seattle Storm loses against Golden State Valkyries. Dallas Wings continue to struggle despite Paige Bueckers' efforts as they face their tenth consecutive defeat.

The Phoenix Mercury are just one game behind Las Vegas and Atlanta in the standings. The competition remains intense as teams vie for better positions before entering the play-offs. The Fever's recent success marks their second consecutive play-off appearance after missing out for seven years.

The Washington Mystics continue facing challenges as they miss out on play-offs again this year. Sonia Citron's efforts were not enough to prevent another loss for Washington. As teams prepare for upcoming matches, every game becomes crucial in determining final standings before play-offs commence.