What are the Earnings sources of Cristiano Ronaldo as former Real Madrid, Man United star becomes a Billionaire? A Complete Breakdown

Play For India A Or Else You Don’t Fit In World Cup Plans: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Told To Prove 'Seriousness'

More sports WNBA: A'ja Wilson's Last-Second Jumper Gives Las Vegas Aces 3-0 Lead In Finals A'ja Wilson's clutch jumper with just 0.3 seconds remaining secured a thrilling victory for the Las Vegas Aces against the Phoenix Mercury, putting them one win away from their third title in four seasons. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 9:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

A'ja Wilson's last-second jumper secured a 90-88 win for the Las Vegas Aces over the Phoenix Mercury, giving them a 3-0 lead in the WNBA Finals. Wilson scored 34 points, and her decisive shot came with just 0.3 seconds left. The Aces are now one win away from their third championship in four years, with Game 4 set for Friday in Phoenix.

Despite trailing by 17 points at the start of the fourth quarter, Phoenix rallied to close the gap. Kahleah Copper's three-pointer brought them within one point at 84-83 with just over three minutes remaining. DeWanna Bonner tied the game twice, first with a three-pointer and then with two free throws, setting up Wilson's final shot.

Wilson continued her impressive postseason performance by making 11 of her 20 shots and contributing four assists. She is averaging over 26 points per game in these playoffs, setting a WNBA postseason record with 291 total points across 11 games. Her ability to perform under pressure was evident as she made the crucial shot over Alyssa Thomas and Bonner.

Phoenix had one last chance to score, but Bonner's quick jumper missed its mark. Bonner led her team with 25 points, while Satou Sabally added 24 points. Copper contributed significantly in the final quarter, scoring 11 of her total 17 points during that period.

Alyssa Thomas nearly achieved a triple-double for Phoenix, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Despite their efforts, the Mercury couldn't overcome Wilson's heroics and secure a victory on their home court.

The Aces' strong performance throughout the series has put them on the brink of another title. With momentum on their side, they will look to close out the series in Game 4 against a determined Mercury team eager to extend their season.