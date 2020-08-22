Holmqvist navigates blustery Troon to lead Women's British Open

World number 260 Holmqvist, who only qualified for the championship at last week's Ladies Scottish Open, went round in 70 to move to one under for the tournament.

The Swede finished the second round as the only player in the red, holding a one-shot lead over Austin Ernst and Sophia Popov in a share for second.

Olson led by three strokes after the opening round but a 10-over 81 saw her drop all the way down to a tie for 33rd.

Tough coniditions prevail at British Open

The five players in a share of fourth place on one over include Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee, whose birdie-birdie finish saw her record the joint-best round of the day of 69 with Inbee Park.

Seven-time major champion Park surged up 71 places to four over, boosting her chances of contending over the weekend.

Hinako Shibuno's defence of her title is over after a second-round 78 saw her slip to 12 over for the tournament