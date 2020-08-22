English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Holmqvist navigates blustery Troon to lead Women's British Open

By Tom Webber
DaniHolmqvist - cropped
Dani Holmqvist went round in 70 to move to one under for the tournament.

Troon (UK), August 22: Dani Holmqvist moved to the top of the Women's British Open leaderboard as Amy Olson endured a frustrating day in blustery conditions at Royal Troon.

World number 260 Holmqvist, who only qualified for the championship at last week's Ladies Scottish Open, went round in 70 to move to one under for the tournament.

The Swede finished the second round as the only player in the red, holding a one-shot lead over Austin Ernst and Sophia Popov in a share for second.

Olson led by three strokes after the opening round but a 10-over 81 saw her drop all the way down to a tie for 33rd.

Tough coniditions prevail at British Open

The five players in a share of fourth place on one over include Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee, whose birdie-birdie finish saw her record the joint-best round of the day of 69 with Inbee Park.

Seven-time major champion Park surged up 71 places to four over, boosting her chances of contending over the weekend.

Hinako Shibuno's defence of her title is over after a second-round 78 saw her slip to 12 over for the tournament

More REVIEW News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 22, 2020, 2:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More