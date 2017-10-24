Woods swings himself back to action with a stinger!

Bengaluru, October 24: Former world No.1 Tiger Woods, who has been out of action since February after being sidelined by a back injury is showing signs of regaining full fitness.

The 14-time Major champion tweeted pictures of of himself hitting his "stinger'' shot with a long iron, something which was his forte during his glory days.

The 41-year-old was recently given the all-clear by his doctors to return to the greens, a fact confirmed by his agent Mark Steinberg.

"He got a nice report and is allowed to proceed. He can do as much as he needs to do. Tiger is going to take this very, very slowly. This is good, but he plans to do it the right way," said Steinberg.

The American has been very active on social media in recent times posting videos of himself hitting pitch shots, full iron shots, shot hitting a driver and now the latest stinger has come as a huge relief to scores of his fans, who are eagerly awaiting his return.

Compatriot Jim Furyk who wished him a speedy recovery has even spoken about having Woods at next year's Ryder Cup, as US hope to end their 25-year jinx on the European soil.

"I'll say that Tiger (Woods) is a great resource and would be a welcome to the team, whether that would be as a playing personnel or whether that would be as a vice captain," said Furyk who is the captain of US Ryder Cup squad.

"He's been a great resource and a great person to have in the team room, so I'm hoping he'll be part of that team," Furyk added.