Tiger ready for prowl in Bahamas

Bengaluru, October 31: Former world No.1 Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge to be held from November 30 to December 3 at Albany in the Bahamas.

The 14-time Major winner, who continues to recover from back surgery and has not played competitively in nine months, will be part of an elite 18-player field.

"I'm excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge," said Woods, about the tournament which benefits his charity foundation.

"Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field," he added while thanking the organisers.

I’d like to thank the committee of 1 for picking myself and Daniel Berger to play in this years #HeroWorldChallenge. https://t.co/z5tn5aARUY — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 30, 2017

The 41-year-old has only played six competitive rounds in the past two years while trying to recover from multiple back surgeries.

Last year the American also made a comeback at the same event, ending nearly 16 months on the sidelines, and finished 15th in a final field of 17.

Woods has not played a competitive round since firing a 77 in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

Woods withdrew from the event the next day and underwent another back operation in April, his fourth back surgery in all, that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Since then Woods has posted videos during his battle to regain fitness, most recently footage of him firing a "stinger" shot with a long iron.

During his latest injury lay-off, Woods served as a US team assistant captain at the Presidents Cup last month where said he was uncertain if he would ever return to competitive golf.

All said and done, Woods will not find it easy in Albany this year with a top field that includes Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar and Justin Rose.