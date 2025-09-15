More sports World Athletics Championships 2025: Armand "Mondo" Duplantis Breaks Pole Vault World Record for 14th Time, Wins Third World Title By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 21:53 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

Tokyo, Sep 15: Armand "Mondo" Duplantis once again etched his name into athletics history, breaking the pole vault world record for the 14th time after clearing 6.30 meters to win his third World Championship on Monday (September 14).

The Swedish star, who grew up in Louisiana, also extended his winning streak to 49 consecutive meets and secured his fifth straight major title, including the Olympics.

The 25-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of his generation, saved his best for last. After securing gold with ease, Duplantis kept the packed Tokyo stadium on its feet, attempting a new record.

On his third and final attempt, he cleared 6.30m (20 feet, 8 inches) - the bar shaking but staying firm - sparking wild celebrations. He leaped off the mat straight into the arms of silver medalist Emmanouil Karalis, as the crowd erupted.

With this victory, Duplantis pocketed $70,000 in prize money plus a $100,000 bonus for the world record. "To give you guys this moment, it's just amazing," he told the crowd in a post-event interview.

A Record-Breaking Journey

Duplantis first shattered the pole vault world record on February 8, 2020, when he cleared 6.17 meters, surpassing France's 2012 Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie. Since then, he has methodically improved the mark by one centimeter each time, combining consistency with showmanship to dominate the sport.

"What Mondo has in spades is what every pole vaulter is trying to achieve," said American vaulter Sam Kendricks, who finished fourth. "He's got a jump, he's got the jets. He's got a family that really supports him, and then he's got a field of guys that's really pushing him up there."

A Showman and a Champion

Duplantis' performance was as much about theatre as athletics. After Karalis missed at 6.20m, Duplantis secured gold and turned to his coach before stepping back onto the runway for his record attempt. Missing his first two tries added to the drama. With everything on the line, he took off at over 35 km/h (22 mph) and soared high enough to "fit a full-sized pickup truck" under the bar, as commentators described.

His father and coach, Greg Duplantis, wasn't surprised. "I believe in him. I believed he was going to make it on the last one. You've got to believe," he said.

This latest triumph further cements Duplantis' status as the undisputed king of pole vaulting - a showman, record-breaker, and champion who continues to push the boundaries of what is possible.