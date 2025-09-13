Justin Rose Vows To Put The Hammer Down In Pursuit Of His First BMW PGA Championship Title

More sports World Athletics Championships 2025: It's Parul Chaudhary Vs Time In Tokyo By Avinash Sharma Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 7:39 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

There's something almost poetic about Parul Chaudhary's journey on the grand stage of the World Athletics Championships. Every time she has stepped onto the track, she has rewritten her own story faster, stronger, better. Tokyo 2025 will mark her third appearance at the Worlds, and if history is any indication, another special chapter could be in the making.

Her tale began in 2022, when she arrived at her first World Championships as a relative newcomer and stunned everyone by producing a lifetime best in the 3000m steeplechase.

A year later, at the Budapest Worlds in 2023, Parul's fierce determination resurfaced. She first clocked a personal best (9:24.29) in the heats, then shattered Lalita Babar's long-standing national record in the final (9:15.31), a moment that stamped her name in Indian athletics history.

And she hasn't slowed down since. If anything, 2025 has seen her evolve into a fearless competitor on the global circuit. At the Doha Diamond League, Parul tore through a world-class field to finish sixth, clocking 9:13.39 a new national record.

What made it more remarkable was that she crossed the line ahead of Uganda's Peruth Chemutai, the reigning Olympic silver medallist. Then, just weeks later, she rewrote her own record yet again at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, winning silver with a blistering 9:12.46.

Parul's rise is not just about records; it's about carrying forward a legacy. From Sudha Singh, the pioneer who first ran the steeplechase for India at the Worlds, to Lalita Babar, who broke barriers with her eighth-place finish in 2015, Indian women's steeplechase has come a long way. Now, Parul stands at the forefront, ready to push those boundaries even further.

She won't be alone in Tokyo, joining her will be World University Games 2025 medallist Ankita Dhyani, adding depth to India's steeplechase challenge.

For Parul, the mission is clear: turn consistency into history. If her past is any clue, Tokyo might just witness her fastest, fiercest, and finest run yet.