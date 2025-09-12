Who Are the Top Women Celebrities as Sports Owners? List Revealed

More sports World Athletics Championships 2025: Neeraj Chopra, Animesh Kujur Headline Indian Contingent; Full Tokyo Schedule By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 13:12 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

The 2025 World Athletics Championships are set to take place in Tokyo, Japan, from September 13 to 21, with India fielding a 19-member contingent spearheaded by Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra.

The defending champion, who captured gold at the 2023 edition in Budapest, will be back in action aiming to retain his title in what is expected to be one of the most eagerly awaited contests of the competition.

For the first time ever, India will field four men's javelin throwers on the world stage, with Neeraj Chopra joined by Asian Championships 2025 silver medalist Sachin Yadav, Federation Cup 2025 silver medalist Yashvir Singh, and 2022 World Championships finalist Rohit Yadav. Adding to the historic moment, national record holder Animesh Kujur has become the first Indian to qualify for the men's 200m at a World Championships.

In contrast to the previous edition in Hungary, where India fielded 28 athletes along with its relay teams, no relay squad has made the cut this time.

The Athletics Federation of India, following a senior selection committee meeting, has named a 19-member contingent featuring 14 men and 5 women.

Though Neeraj stands as India's strongest medal contender, the Tokyo stage will also serve as a vital platform for the nation's rising track and field talents to gain invaluable experience across diverse events.

INDIA'S CONTINGENT FOR THE WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN: Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav (men's javelin), Murali Sreeshankar (men's long jump), Gulveer Singh (men's 5,000m and 10,000m), Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker (men's triple jump), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (men's high jump), Animesh Kujur (men's 200m), Tejas Shirse (men's 110m hurdles), Servin Sebastian (men's 20km race walk), Ram Baboo and Sandeep Kumar (men's 35km race walk).

WOMEN: Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani (women's 3000m steeplechase), Annu Rani (women's javelin), Priyanka Goswami (women's 35km race walk), Pooja (women's 800m and 1500m).

Full schedule of India's events at the 2025 World Athletics Championships

Day 1 - September 13

04:30 IST - Men's & Women's 35km Race Walk Final

16:20 IST - Women's 1500m Heats

Day 2 - September 14

15:10 IST - Men's High Jump Qualification

17:35 IST - Women's 1500m Semi-Finals

18:00 IST - Men's 10,000m Final

Day 3 - September 15

05:45 IST - Women's 3000m Steeplechase Heats

16:10 IST - Men's Long Jump Qualification

16:50 IST - Men's 110m Hurdles Heats

Day 4 - September 16

17:05 IST - Men's High Jump Final

17:10 IST - Men's 110m Hurdles Semi-Finals

18:35 IST - Women's 1500m Final

18:50 IST - Men's 110m Hurdles Final

Day 5 - September 17

15:35 IST - Men's Triple Jump Qualification

15:40 IST - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A)

16:45 IST - Men's 200m Heats

17:15 IST - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B)

17:20 IST - Men's Long Jump Final

18:27 IST - Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Day 6 - September 18

15:53 IST - Men's Javelin Throw Final

16:25 IST - Women's 800m Heats

17:32 IST - Men's 200m Semi-Final

18:15 IST - Men's 800m Semi-Final

Day 7 - September 19

16:35 IST - Men's 5000m Heats

17:15 IST - Women's 800m Semi-Final

17:20 IST - Men's Triple Jump Final

18:36 IST - Men's 200m Final

Day 8 - September 20

04:00 IST - Women's 20km Race Walk Final

06:20 IST - Men's 20km Race Walk Final

17:35 IST - Women's Javelin Throw Final

17:59 IST - Women's 5000m Final

18:52 IST - Men's 800m Final

Day 9 - September 21

16:05 IST - Women's 800m Final

16:20 IST - Men's 5000m Final