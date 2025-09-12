English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
World Athletics Championships 2025: Neeraj Chopra, Animesh Kujur Headline Indian Contingent; Full Tokyo Schedule

By MyKhel Staff

The 2025 World Athletics Championships are set to take place in Tokyo, Japan, from September 13 to 21, with India fielding a 19-member contingent spearheaded by Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra.

The defending champion, who captured gold at the 2023 edition in Budapest, will be back in action aiming to retain his title in what is expected to be one of the most eagerly awaited contests of the competition.

World Athletics Championships 2025 Neeraj Chopra Animesh Kujur Headline Indian Contingent Full Schedule

For the first time ever, India will field four men's javelin throwers on the world stage, with Neeraj Chopra joined by Asian Championships 2025 silver medalist Sachin Yadav, Federation Cup 2025 silver medalist Yashvir Singh, and 2022 World Championships finalist Rohit Yadav. Adding to the historic moment, national record holder Animesh Kujur has become the first Indian to qualify for the men's 200m at a World Championships.

In contrast to the previous edition in Hungary, where India fielded 28 athletes along with its relay teams, no relay squad has made the cut this time.

The Athletics Federation of India, following a senior selection committee meeting, has named a 19-member contingent featuring 14 men and 5 women.

Though Neeraj stands as India's strongest medal contender, the Tokyo stage will also serve as a vital platform for the nation's rising track and field talents to gain invaluable experience across diverse events.

INDIA'S CONTINGENT FOR THE WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN: Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav (men's javelin), Murali Sreeshankar (men's long jump), Gulveer Singh (men's 5,000m and 10,000m), Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker (men's triple jump), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (men's high jump), Animesh Kujur (men's 200m), Tejas Shirse (men's 110m hurdles), Servin Sebastian (men's 20km race walk), Ram Baboo and Sandeep Kumar (men's 35km race walk).

WOMEN: Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani (women's 3000m steeplechase), Annu Rani (women's javelin), Priyanka Goswami (women's 35km race walk), Pooja (women's 800m and 1500m).

Full schedule of India's events at the 2025 World Athletics Championships

Day 1 - September 13

04:30 IST - Men's & Women's 35km Race Walk Final
16:20 IST - Women's 1500m Heats

Day 2 - September 14

15:10 IST - Men's High Jump Qualification
17:35 IST - Women's 1500m Semi-Finals
18:00 IST - Men's 10,000m Final

Day 3 - September 15

05:45 IST - Women's 3000m Steeplechase Heats
16:10 IST - Men's Long Jump Qualification
16:50 IST - Men's 110m Hurdles Heats

Day 4 - September 16

17:05 IST - Men's High Jump Final
17:10 IST - Men's 110m Hurdles Semi-Finals
18:35 IST - Women's 1500m Final
18:50 IST - Men's 110m Hurdles Final

Day 5 - September 17

15:35 IST - Men's Triple Jump Qualification
15:40 IST - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A)
16:45 IST - Men's 200m Heats
17:15 IST - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B)
17:20 IST - Men's Long Jump Final
18:27 IST - Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Day 6 - September 18

15:53 IST - Men's Javelin Throw Final
16:25 IST - Women's 800m Heats
17:32 IST - Men's 200m Semi-Final
18:15 IST - Men's 800m Semi-Final

Day 7 - September 19

16:35 IST - Men's 5000m Heats
17:15 IST - Women's 800m Semi-Final
17:20 IST - Men's Triple Jump Final
18:36 IST - Men's 200m Final

Day 8 - September 20

04:00 IST - Women's 20km Race Walk Final
06:20 IST - Men's 20km Race Walk Final
17:35 IST - Women's Javelin Throw Final
17:59 IST - Women's 5000m Final
18:52 IST - Men's 800m Final

Day 9 - September 21

16:05 IST - Women's 800m Final
16:20 IST - Men's 5000m Final

Story first published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 13:12 [IST]
