World Athletics Championships 2025: Neeraj Chopra, Animesh Kujur Headline Indian Contingent; Full Tokyo Schedule

The 2025 World Athletics Championships are set to take place in Tokyo, Japan, from September 13 to 21, with India fielding a 19-member contingent spearheaded by Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra.
The defending champion, who captured gold at the 2023 edition in Budapest, will be back in action aiming to retain his title in what is expected to be one of the most eagerly awaited contests of the competition.
For the first time ever, India will field four men's javelin throwers on the world stage, with Neeraj Chopra joined by Asian Championships 2025 silver medalist Sachin Yadav, Federation Cup 2025 silver medalist Yashvir Singh, and 2022 World Championships finalist Rohit Yadav. Adding to the historic moment, national record holder Animesh Kujur has become the first Indian to qualify for the men's 200m at a World Championships.
In contrast to the previous edition in Hungary, where India fielded 28 athletes along with its relay teams, no relay squad has made the cut this time.
The Athletics Federation of India, following a senior selection committee meeting, has named a 19-member contingent featuring 14 men and 5 women.
Though Neeraj stands as India's strongest medal contender, the Tokyo stage will also serve as a vital platform for the nation's rising track and field talents to gain invaluable experience across diverse events.
MEN: Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav (men's javelin), Murali Sreeshankar (men's long jump), Gulveer Singh (men's 5,000m and 10,000m), Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker (men's triple jump), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (men's high jump), Animesh Kujur (men's 200m), Tejas Shirse (men's 110m hurdles), Servin Sebastian (men's 20km race walk), Ram Baboo and Sandeep Kumar (men's 35km race walk).
WOMEN: Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani (women's 3000m steeplechase), Annu Rani (women's javelin), Priyanka Goswami (women's 35km race walk), Pooja (women's 800m and 1500m).
04:30
IST
-
Men's
&
Women's
35km
Race
Walk
Final
16:20 IST - Women's 1500m Heats
15:10
IST
-
Men's
High
Jump
Qualification
17:35 IST - Women's 1500m Semi-Finals
18:00 IST - Men's 10,000m Final
05:45
IST
-
Women's
3000m
Steeplechase
Heats
16:10 IST - Men's Long Jump Qualification
16:50 IST - Men's 110m Hurdles Heats
17:05
IST
-
Men's
High
Jump
Final
17:10 IST - Men's 110m Hurdles Semi-Finals
18:35 IST - Women's 1500m Final
18:50 IST - Men's 110m Hurdles Final
15:35
IST
-
Men's
Triple
Jump
Qualification
15:40 IST - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A)
16:45 IST - Men's 200m Heats
17:15 IST - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B)
17:20 IST - Men's Long Jump Final
18:27 IST - Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final
15:53
IST
-
Men's
Javelin
Throw
Final
16:25 IST - Women's 800m Heats
17:32 IST - Men's 200m Semi-Final
18:15 IST - Men's 800m Semi-Final
16:35
IST
-
Men's
5000m
Heats
17:15 IST - Women's 800m Semi-Final
17:20 IST - Men's Triple Jump Final
18:36 IST - Men's 200m Final
04:00
IST
-
Women's
20km
Race
Walk
Final
06:20 IST - Men's 20km Race Walk Final
17:35 IST - Women's Javelin Throw Final
17:59 IST - Women's 5000m Final
18:52 IST - Men's 800m Final
16:05
IST
-
Women's
800m
Final
16:20 IST - Men's 5000m Final